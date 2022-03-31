IPL 2022 Campaigns: New age brands, nostalgic narratives & celebrity endorsements…

IPL 2022 Campaigns

India’s prominent sporting league and advertisers’ yearly gala, IPL 2022 has kicked off with a range of brands launching campaigns to catch millions of eyes.

According to statistics, PL 2021 had clocked 255.4 Bn minutes till 45 matches, a considerable jump from 248.4 Bn minutes in 2019 for the same number of matches. Spiked numbers are expected from IPL 2022 too with the addition of two new teams this year and brand campaigns have lined up to cover this maximized geographic and demographic reach.

In a conversation with Social Samosa, Sapna Arora, CMO, Olx had mentioned that IPL brought in significant leads from the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where a lot of the brand’s target audience resides.

Vandana Ramkrishna, COO, Madison Media Ace, too mentioned that concerns of certain geographies in the country such as different dialects, media dark regions, and literacy rate can also be solved by advertising on IPL. “Cricket as a format is known to break barriers and through associations, if leveraged well would help brands penetrate well into these markets”.

IPL 2022 Campaigns are assorted with a varied line-up for brands, with official partners and sponsors of teams and various new-age sectors such as mobile gaming and fantasy sports platforms, fintech brands, along with the customary e-commerce, F&B, online platforms, automobile, and more.

Star Sports, Dream 11, and a few more brands tap into the multi-film format following a common theme. After introducing the infamous ‘Indira Nagar Ka Gunda’ CRED has managed to create a buzz this year too, by recreating a vintage Nirma advert with Karisma Kapoor.

Celebrities remain a hit with Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, and many more feature in a number of campaigns.

Here are all the IPL 2022 Campaigns lined up to score high brand engagement.

Also Read: 41% of fans say that they will watch every match if IPL 2022: Havas Media Group HI Cricket Study

TATA IPL 2022: Yeh Ab Normal Hai – Star Sports

Play It Different Ft. Karisma Kapoor – CRED

Suresh Dada – Dream11

Apharan – Fantasy Akhada

Groceries Delivered On Tim Ft. Kailash Kher – Zepto

Pehle Khaana, Phir Khelna Ft. Shah Rukh Khan – A23 Games

Game Badal Do Ft. MS Dhoni – WinZO

Unable to Cable ft. Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma – Livspace

Sukoon – InsuranceDekho

Trophy Ft. VVS Laxman – My11Circle

#DoNothingLegend – Cadbury 5 Star

If we have missed out on any of your favorite IPL 2022 Campaigns, then write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.


You may also like:

How an abandoned soft toy became a source of content for Milwaukee Airport
MG recreates history, literally!
Featuring a music artist can make your campaign a mega hit
UrbanClap targets domestic violence with Make Up Your Mind
Facebook launches educative ads to talk about safety features
Baggit campaign rallies support for local businesses

Comments

Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

ICICI Lombard campaign

Dunzo campaign

Harsha Bhogle campaign

Gujrat Titan Avaa De

Asian Paints Where the heart is

Anisha Iyer OMD

Stayfree Daughter's Day campaign