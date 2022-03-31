IPL 2022 Campaigns: New age brands, nostalgic narratives & celebrity endorsements…

India’s prominent sporting league and advertisers’ yearly gala, IPL 2022 has kicked off with a range of brands launching campaigns to catch millions of eyes.

According to statistics, PL 2021 had clocked 255.4 Bn minutes till 45 matches, a considerable jump from 248.4 Bn minutes in 2019 for the same number of matches. Spiked numbers are expected from IPL 2022 too with the addition of two new teams this year and brand campaigns have lined up to cover this maximized geographic and demographic reach.

In a conversation with Social Samosa, Sapna Arora, CMO, Olx had mentioned that IPL brought in significant leads from the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where a lot of the brand’s target audience resides.

Vandana Ramkrishna, COO, Madison Media Ace, too mentioned that concerns of certain geographies in the country such as different dialects, media dark regions, and literacy rate can also be solved by advertising on IPL. “Cricket as a format is known to break barriers and through associations, if leveraged well would help brands penetrate well into these markets”.

IPL 2022 Campaigns are assorted with a varied line-up for brands, with official partners and sponsors of teams and various new-age sectors such as mobile gaming and fantasy sports platforms, fintech brands, along with the customary e-commerce, F&B, online platforms, automobile, and more.

Star Sports, Dream 11, and a few more brands tap into the multi-film format following a common theme. After introducing the infamous ‘Indira Nagar Ka Gunda’ CRED has managed to create a buzz this year too, by recreating a vintage Nirma advert with Karisma Kapoor.

Celebrities remain a hit with Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, and many more feature in a number of campaigns.

Here are all the IPL 2022 Campaigns lined up to score high brand engagement.

TATA IPL 2022: Yeh Ab Normal Hai – Star Sports

Play It Different Ft. Karisma Kapoor – CRED

Suresh Dada – Dream11

Apharan – Fantasy Akhada

Groceries Delivered On Tim Ft. Kailash Kher – Zepto

Pehle Khaana, Phir Khelna Ft. Shah Rukh Khan – A23 Games

Game Badal Do Ft. MS Dhoni – WinZO

Unable to Cable ft. Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma – Livspace

Sukoon – InsuranceDekho

Trophy Ft. VVS Laxman – My11Circle

#DoNothingLegend – Cadbury 5 Star

If we have missed out on any of your favorite IPL 2022 Campaigns, then write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.

Comments