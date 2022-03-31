Kaya takes the first step towards visibility and equal opportunities for transgender people in India.￼

India’s leading skincare and largest dermatologist network-enabled brand, Kaya extends support to the transgender community by launching a new initiative on the International Transgender Day of Visibility!

Recently, Kaya unveiled a new identity that was all about ‘Beautiful is you’. And today, they’re pushing the narrative forward of the transgender community with a new initiative that doesn’t just give them representation in the brand film but also opens up work opportunities for the community in their clinics pan India.

Even before this campaign was conceptualized by Schbang for Good, Kaya, in collaboration with PeriFerry, began training transgender women to upskill them with salon skills and hire them at key Kaya clinics in the country. Alongside this, the brand is also equipping 20,000 transgender people facing medical exclusion, with sanitizers.

Kaya’s #BeautyInSafety campaign was shot at a shelter for transgender people, Garima Greh, Mumbai which is run by the TWEET Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the National Institute of Social Defence. Conceptualized by Schbang for Good, this campaign aims at passing the mic to the community, setting an example of how campaigns should create the space for marginalized identities to drive their narrative with their voice and create real impact.

With a VO from Ghazal Dhaliwal, a trans woman, and Bollywood screenwriter, to capturing transgender people from the lens of those who belong to the community, this campaign is informed by the real lives of the trans community and doesn’t hold back from capturing their true emotions, even the difficult ones, the ones that are harder to talk about.

Raashi Nahata, Director at Schbang Motion Pictures mentions, “Intimate. Raw. Real. Imperfect. That’s how we wanted the film to be. We were extremely clear that we wanted to steer clear of the typical representation we’ve always seen. Our intent was to make this personal, honest, and celebratory. And spending time with the community to understand them, their struggles, their dreams really helped us capture their spirit. What was extremely interesting was the kind of shots we got when we actually handed over the camera to some of the trans folks. We really hope this film helps change notions and shifts a needle for the trans community.”

