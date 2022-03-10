Meta adds new tools and features for Facebook Group admins

Meta has added a number of more features for Facebook Group admins to enable automated management and reduce their workload for moderation.

The ability to automatically decline incoming posts identified as containing false information by third-party fact-checkers, reduce misinformation, and expand the reach of their groups to relevant audiences, are some of the tools and features announced for Facebook Group admins.

Reducing Misinformation

These new tools were designed to aid admins to prevent the spread of misinformation and manage interactions in their group:

Adding the ability through Admin Assist to automatically decline incoming posts identified as containing false information. Incoming posts that contain content rated by third-party fact-checkers as false are declined before they are seen in the group

Expanding the functionality of ‘mute’ and updating it to ‘suspend’ so admins and moderators can temporarily suspend group members and participants from posting, commenting, reacting, participating in a group chat, and creating or entering a Room in a group

Product mock of automatically declining posts with false information

Manage Community

To help make it easier for group admins to manage their communities, with the new updates they can:

Use Admin Assist to automatically approve or decline member requests, based on specific criteria they set up, including whether the prospective member has completed all member questions

More efficiently manage their group with new updates to Admin Home. This includes an overview page on the desktop to review things that need attention, a layout update to more easily sort and search tasks, and an insights summary on mobile to help admins understand the growth and engagement of their groups

Product mock of Admin Assist

Grow Groups

The new tools will help admins who want to grow their communities by reaching the relevant people. In an effort to make sharing groups and connecting with a specific community a more seamless experience, QR codes have been added, and admins can download or copy and paste from the Share menu and share as they like. When scanned, users will be directed to the group’s About page where they can join or request to join.

