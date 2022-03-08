Meta launches digital security course for journalists

Meta has announced a new, online digital security and safety training course for journalists and human rights defenders; the program is created and managed by the International Center for Journalists in partnership with the Border Center for Journalists and Bloggers (BCJB).

Supported by the Meta Journalism Project, the self-paced 90-minute course will teach journalists and human rights defenders how to protect their digital assets and increase the security of their operations. This will include specific training on:

Laying a strong digital security foundation

Secure social media usage

How to report from difficult situations in a secure fashion

Countering online harassment

Anjali Kapoor, Director of News Partnerships, Meta Asia Pacific shared “This represents Meta’s ongoing commitment to support the safety of journalists and those who defend human rights around the world, the course will equip them with a strong foundation in digital security.” Journalists and human rights defenders can get the program’s complete details via ICFJ’s website. The curriculum was developed with input from the community and speaking with journalists in the region.

After completing the course, journalists and human rights defenders will have an understanding and practical tips on how to protect their information, data, devices, and communications.“The increasing threat of cyber attacks against journalists and civil society is putting lives in danger and has no bounds,” said Luis Botello, ICFJ’s deputy vice president of global impact and strategy.

“This innovative online course on digital security is full of resources, which are a lifeline for journalists and civil society advocates who do essential work providing information and support to their communities.”

ICFJ and BCJB will host a live webinar series beginning later this month where course participants can get additional context and supporting information on how to protect themselves. The program will launch in English first, but will soon be available in other languages including Bahasa Indonesia, Bengali, Filipino, Khmer, Sinhala, Tamil, Thai, Traditional Chinese, and Urdu. This program is a part of a commitment to the Meta Human Rights Defenders Fund and Journalist Safety Initiative.

