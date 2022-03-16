ForThoseWhoDare: Roulette Premium Whiskey creates a social media campaign for whiskey lovers

Roulette Premium Whiskey, an AlcoBev brand that recently entered the Indian market, undertook an influencer outreach campaign – creating awareness and engagement in the apt circles.

Indulging in interactive marketing, Roulette Premium Whiskey, rolled out an awareness campaign with influencers at the core. For the unacquainted, Roulette Premium Whiskey is bottled at 42.8% ABV and was launched in India last year. The brand is available in Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana, Assam, Gujarat, and Daman.

With their recent campaign and overall social media marketing strategy, Roulette intends to create conversations around the premiumness of its peated & unpeated single malt.

The brand roped in personalities such as Ami Shroff and CocktailsInIndia, giving the influencers an opportunity to unbox the Roulette Premium Whiskey. The unboxing videos gave the viewers a chance to sample the premium brand through the immersive content. The influencers deconstructed the boxes one layer at a time – giving the viewers a full experience of Roulette Premium Whiskey.

The influencers also suggested various cocktail recipes, attracting and conversing with whiskey lovers in the socioverse.

Furthering the engagement quotient, the brand unveiled an Augmented Reality game, in line with their name – Roulette. Consumers could play the game of Roulette and Slots through their mobile device post scanning a QR Code – the idea was to enable consumers to experience the game of chance that is based on the concept of being open to trying something new, attracting the consumers that fit best with their brand.

The winners of the AR game were rewarded with gratification while driving the “Those who dare” positioning further. With the increasing applications of AR, the AlcoBev brand created a filter that clicks with their core audience, going beyond the usual marketing tactics evident in the sector. The AR filter not only added an additional level of engagement but also brought in freshness from an AlcoBev marketing perspective.

Weaving the online engagement with an offline activation, Roulette organized a blind tasting session paired with some lip-smacking finger food. Through the tasting, the whiskey brand engaged with 105 influencers across four cities.

Roulette Premium Whiskey’s overall social media presence caters to creating a premium online experience that gives users an idea of what the brand stands for. Their Instagram page sports many premium whiskey connoisseurs while giving users an inside view of what goes behind creating the beverage.

Through the campaign, Roulette Premium Whiskey has managed to translate its premium offering into its communication strategy.

