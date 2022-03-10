Snap Inc joins hands with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog

Snap Inc. announces partnership with Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog to drive Augmented Reality (AR) skills among the Indian youth

Snap Inc. announced their partnership with Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog to drive Augmented Reality (AR) skilling among the Indian youth. Over a two-year timeframe, Snap Inc is expected to train over 12,000 teachers affiliated with the Atal Tinkering Labs on Augmented Reality, enabling the reach of the program to millions of students affiliated with ATL’s network of schools.

Snap Inc also announced its partnership with the Atal Incubation Centers (AICs) to support the Indian start-up ecosystem with AR advertising bootcamps, Ad credits and other opportunities.

Sharing his thoughts, Mission director Atal Innovation Mission Dr Chintan Vaishnav said, “At AIM, we’re committed to leveraging our network of state-of-the art Atal Tinkering Labs to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Augmented Reality is the future – given its varied applications in a rapidly digitizing India. We’re excited to utilize Snap Inc’s expertise in Augmented Reality to create a cadre of GenZ students that are skilled in this futuristic technology.”

The partnership kick-started today, on International Women’s Day, with the launch of a nationwide Lensathon (AR making hackathon), throughout the month of March. The hackathon will be focused on increasing the participation of girls and young women over 13 interested in AR.

Uthara Ganesh, Public Policy Head, India at Snap Inc also expressed her views and said, “At Snap, we are excited to be building the future of AR and that future depends strongly on the talent that we nurture, encourage and empower. We are grateful to Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog for giving us the opportunity to share our expertise in AR with the Atal Tinkering Lab’s wide network of schools, and skill students in Augmented Reality through Lens Studio. We at Snap are excited to help the Atal Tinkering Labs in its mission to create a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India, and help India become an Augmented Reality hub.”

Juhi Bhatnagar Strategy and Business Development Head, India at Snap Inc said, “AR is an amazing tool for self-expression, creativity and innovation and we have witnessed millions of Snapchatters express themselves more openly and without any inhibitions thanks to it. It is no wonder then that our Snap Lens Network of creators in India has grown by over 200% since September 2020 and we are witnessing enthusiasm amongst women creators. This International Women’s Day, we hope that our women-led Lensathon attendees feel inspired and upskilled to bring their creativity to life and continue to explore their passion for tech.”

As a part of the Lensathon, Snap will be hosting special workshops aimed to introduce young women in India to AR and skills that will be necessary to navigate the digital economy of the future. Workshops are open to participants aged 13 years and upwards and will take place at 16 all-women and 5 co-ed educational institutes across India. The workshops will be hosted by Women Lens Creators, with advanced sessions led by members from the Snap Lens network for women across India to build AR experience in themes representing the women community.

