Snapdeal Women’s Day campaign lauds all fearless female leaders out there

This International Women’s Day, Snapdeal created a foot-tapping anthem, #MainTaiyaarHoon, featuring women trail-blazers who have managed to create a mark on the society.

Women role models can leave an indelible mark on other women, and the world alike, leaving a profound influence on the lives of people as they face innumerable challenges in their journeys. Paying an ode to such women who have led by example, Snapdeal releases its new anthem campaign, #MainTaiyaarHoon, this International women’s day.

Featuring 20+ influencers, the young achievers, as a part of the #MainTaiyaarHoon campaign, give a shout out to their role models, the OGs, and the pathbreakers who have inspired them to pursue their dreams and nudged them towards a successful journey.

The campaign video commences by showcasing young leaders from different walks of life on their path to fulfilling different goals. As the video proceeds, the brand showcases powerful imagery of role models who have been the pioneers of diverse fields while taking charge of their lives as they create an impactful example for others to follow.

From bikers to dancers – the campaign features women leading in different walks of life. It ends on an inspiring note with a strong message of #MainTaiyaarHoon, urging the young guns to follow their dream. With a strong background anthem of #MainTaiyaarHoon, the campaign attempts to spread the message of hope and optimism.

To further amplify the campaign communication, young influencers such as Ishpreet Dang, Sarah Hussain, and Radhika Bose, amongst others, participate in an Instagram campaign to share how their senior counterparts like Shweta Chitrode, Pankaj Bhadouria, Sudha Chandran, and more inspired them to realize their dreams.

As an extension to the campaign, Snapdeal is giving users an opportunity to acknowledge and speak about the women who inspired them. Participants can share their stories through Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts. The best Reels and Shorts stand an opportunity to win exclusive prizes.

Through a series of real-life female torchbearers, the Snapdeal International women’s day campaign seamlessly establishes the fact that despite difficulties, it is indeed possible to achieve the unachievable. The foot-tapping anthem only adds to the impact and creates a narrative that is relatable to the young and old, alike.

