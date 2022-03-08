Social Samosa Superwomen 2022: Meet the winners!

superwomen 2022

Social Samosa brings to you the winners of Superwomen 2022 – the leaders who changed the marketing axioms in line with the changing industry paradigms.

The Indian Advertising, Media, and Marketing industry has seen some of the most exemplary women leaders take the baton, creating work that has left the world in awe. To laud the efforts of these women, Social Samosa Network’s Superwomen came into being.

Today, we introduce the winners of Social Samosa Superwomen 2022.

The list consists of 60 industry leaders, shortlisted by our esteemed jury panel from a pool of over 300 entries. And trust us when we say this – it wasn’t an easy job. Each entry presented work, that makes us as an industry platform, proud.

Here’s a shoutout to the jury panel – thank you for making this happen.

Also read: Social Samosa Superwomen 2022: A look at the Jury Panel…

The 7th edition of SSN’s Superwomen is yet another reminder of the fact that women leaders will continue to redefine the age-old barriers. This one’s for them… A heartfelt congratulations to all the winners.


