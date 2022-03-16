Taproot Dentsu wins creative mandate for BIBA

Taproot Dentsu will create campaigns for BIBA’s 2022 spring-summer collection. The focus will be on the brand’s fresh perspective on today’s woman.

Taproot Dentsu has been awarded the creative duties for the Indian ethnic brand, BIBA. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office.

As per the mandate, Taproot Dentsu will create campaigns for BIBA’s ‘2022 spring-summer collection’. The focus will be on the brand’s fresh perspective on today’s woman and its commitment to providing her ample choice in terms of outfits, irrespective of the occasion.

Speaking of the association, Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director, BIBA said, “We are excited to partner with Taproot Dentsu as our creative partner for BIBA. They bring to the table a good mix of understanding the category and interesting creative outputs for the same. We look forward to our partnership and creating some great campaigns together.”

Abhinav Kaushik, Executive Vice President & Head of Office, Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon added, “Biba is a well-established brand that every woman has seen, heard of, and at some point, shopped from. To work with such a well-entrenched brand in giving it a contemporary voice that will connect with the woman of today is both exciting and challenging. We are working closely with the Biba team for their upcoming collections and are gearing up to create a fantastic campaign for 2022.”

Titus Upputuru, National Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu commented, “Fashion is such an exciting segment! In my college days, I remember creating designs for a few women’s Indian wear design boutiques in Delhi. But I didn’t pursue it as a career as I fell in love with literature. When we got a chance to work on Biba, a homegrown Indian brand, my mind went straight to my college days. Working on the new direction of the brand and checking out the new collections, was so fascinating. The colors, the fabrics, the cuts are all very exciting and we are really excited to create stunning new campaigns for the brand!”

