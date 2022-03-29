udChalo appoints Deep Ajwani as Chief Marketing Officer

udChalo, a consumer technology company focusing on catering to the Indian Defence Personnel and their dependents, has announced the appointment of Deep Ajwani as their Chief Marketing Officer.

Deep Ajwani is charged with overseeing the planning, development and execution of udChalo’s strategic marketing program. His role will be instrumental in scaling the company’s growth in new and existing markets and broadening its consumer outreach.

Deep is an IIM Ahmedabad Alumni and has experience of over 20 years in the industry. He will bring in his knowledge and develop unique marketing strategies to help the business grow. Deep has previously played versatile roles in Retail, MarTech, CRM, Digital Marketing and ECommerce Industry and comes with an experience of working with companies from various sectors.

Ravi Kumar, Founder and CEO at udChalo said, “We are delighted to have Deep as a Customer Champion on our leadership board as his vast experience and out of box thinking will help us attract and reach out to more customers. Considering his understanding and familiarity of business and customer needs, I am assured that it will help udChalo to drive towards becoming the market influencer.”

Speaking of being part of the senior leadership Deep Ajwani, CMO at udChalo said, “I am thrilled to be working with an organisation so focused and committed like udChalo. This is a challenging and a unique consumer segment that our brand is working with, and I take it as a privilege to provide service to our service men. I am looking forward to develop a unique marketing direction to accelerate this momentum and further elevate the brand on a national scale. In short, effectively reach out to our segment by leveraging both traditional, and new age platforms for this niche audience.”

Prior to joining udChalo Deep has been associated with various companies like Jet Airways, Nielsen, Capillary Technologies and even the retail giant – Big Bazaar. He has been active in developing and shaping several companies working as a leader, mentor and strategic advisor.

Comments