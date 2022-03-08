vivo spreads ‘Joy of Equality’ through its Women’s Day campaign

Conceptualized by Dentsu Impact, vivo India’s International Women’s Day campaign highlights the gender biases meted out to women and how they are asked to ‘pose’ for society, instead of being encouraged to be themselves and follow their own choices.

Despite the changing scenarios, gender biases are still prevalent in society. Encouraging people to break the biases, and take corrective measures against the prevailing stereotypes, vivo released a campaign, urging the audience to spread the Joy of Equality, this International Women’s Day.

Conceptualized by Dentsu Impact, the vivo India Women’s Day campaign aims to showcase that a world of joy can be brought to life only when equality pervades society. It showcases how women are asked to pose or behave in a specific manner from birth to old age, imposed by societal norms, hindering their progress through restrictive expectations.

Through the lens of a camera as a dispassionate observer, the campaign video brings a montage of poses that exemplify these invisible factors contributing to inequality for women. Be it asking to give up their favorite sport in favor of being effeminate or hiding their baby bump while excelling at work – women are always asked to conduct themselves in a certain manner for a picture-perfect image that is riddled with stigmas.

Highlighting the simmering emotions, the video ends with the voice that echoes the thoughts with the lines – “It is time that we stopped telling a woman how to pose for the society. As the only pose that matters is the one that shines with equality.”

Through a series of relatable, real-life experiences, the digital campaign envisages a society where women are free to be the way they want to be, without gender biases imposed on them. With its thought-provoking narrative, vivo India establishes the fact that true joy and progress can only be experienced by spreading Equality without discrimination and societal pressures.

Celebrity influencers like Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Jim Sarbh, have come forward and voiced their support for the campaign. With compelling cinematic imagery and a strong voice – the brand manages to bring forward the true materialization of ‘Joy of Equality’.

