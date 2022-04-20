AgencyCon 2022: Curtain Raiser

The long wait is finally over as the Indian Agency Awards & Summit unveils its third edition, AgencyCon 2022 celebrating the work of agencies and the talented people behind it; tributing to the #AgencyLife.

In the last two years, the role of an agency has changed completely. Agencies are no longer the place where campaigns are created – they’re now a place where dreams are built through aspiring content, communities are crafted through reassuring communication, and companionship is offered to brands that are waddling through uncertainties. In times of difficulty and uncertainty, communication is what helped humans strive, and agencies played integral role here. The third edition of the Indian Agency Awards and Summit, AgencyCon 2022 by Social Samosa is an endeavor to not only recognize the work created by agencies but also to celebrate each and every member of this community – entities who stood tall in the face of adversity.

AliveNow is the Title Sponsor of the Indian Agency Awards & Summit 2022. A tribute to the #AgencyLife, Indian Agency Awards and Summit, acknowledges the path-breaking work done by Advertising/Creative, Digital, Integrated, and Performance Agencies and the striking individuals at the helm of it.

Hitesh Rajwani, Founder & CEO, Social Samosa, said, “AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards celebrates the #UntoldStories of the Story Tellers, Planners, Directors, Strategists, Managers, Writers, Designers, and Individuals who run the show. The Platform is our endeavor to facilitate a shared knowledge platform for Agency Leaders and Professionals to learn, unlearn and relearn the dynamics of Agency Trade. We are honored to have AliveNow on board as a Title Sponsor to the platform, and we look forward to scale new heights for the initiative this year.”

Adhvith Dhuddu, CEO of AliveNow Creative Tech Studio added, “We are very excited to be title sponsors for a flagship event like AgencyCon where many incredible teams and campaigns are recognized and awarded. As a creative technology studio, we work with many agencies in India and this is our way of supporting the ecosystem. AgencyCon is a celebration of agencies and their work and we’re proud to support the event!”

The last date to submit the entries is June 3. Nominate Here! Watch this space for more details on the AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit 2022.

Comments