AgencyCon 2022: The A-Z of Nomination Categories

With the much-awaited third edition of the Indian Agency Awards in the works, here’s a list of nomination categories you need to look out for at Social Samosa’s AgencyCon 2022.

To make a single campaign a successful one, it takes a band of people. And to appreciate each of these talented individuals and agencies, Social Samosa is back with its third edition of the Indian Agency Awards and their Nomination Categories.

Working, brainstorming and curating ideas is the everyday hustle for people working in the marketing, advertising and media agencies. It wouldn’t be a lie if we said that these agencies and individuals break their necks to cater to the needs of their clients.

As the deadline for the nominations approaches at lightning speed, here’s a look at the array of Agency Individual Categories. Skim through them to have a better understanding of where your specialities fit best.

Agency Categories

Performance Marketing Agency of the Year Digital Agency of the Year Media Agency of the Year Creative Agency of the Year Social Media Agency of the year Specialist Agency of the year Mobile Marketing Agency of the year Integrated Marketing Agency of the year Content marketing agency of the year Influencer Marketing Agency of the year SEO Agency of the Year Digital PR Agency of the Year Network Agency of the year Independent Agency of the year Agency network of the year Ad Network of the year Agency of the Year – North Agency of the Year – South Agency of the Year – West Agency of the Year – East Thriving Agency Culture Rising Star of the Year Disruptive Agency of the Year Monumental Agency of the Year Meme Marketing Agency of the Year

Individual Categories

Agency Head of the year/CEO HR Professional of the year Young Achiever of the year Network Head of the year Digital Marketing Professional of the year BD Professional of the year Media Planner of the year Content Marketing Professional of the year Analyst of the year Strategist of the year Creative Professional of the year Account Director of the Year Social Media Professional of the Year Influencer Marketing Professional of the Year Corporate Communications Professional of the year SEO Professional Of the Year Copywriter of the Year Designer of the Year Meme Marketing Professional of the Year Performance Marketing Professional of the Year

Now that you are all caught up on the details, which category do you think suits you the best? The last date to submit the entries is June 3. Nominate Here!

Watch this space for more details on the AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit 2022.

Comments