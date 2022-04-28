AgencyCon 2022: The A-Z of Nomination Categories

With the much-awaited third edition of the Indian Agency Awards in the works, here’s a list of nomination categories you need to look out for at Social Samosa’s AgencyCon 2022.

To make a single campaign a successful one, it takes a band of people. And to appreciate each of these talented individuals and agencies, Social Samosa is back with its third edition of the Indian Agency Awards and their Nomination Categories.

Working, brainstorming and curating ideas is the everyday hustle for people working in the marketing, advertising and media agencies. It wouldn’t be a lie if we said that these agencies and individuals break their necks to cater to the needs of their clients.

As the deadline for the nominations approaches at lightning speed, here’s a look at the array of Agency Individual Categories. Skim through them to have a better understanding of where your specialities fit best.

Agency Categories

  1. Performance Marketing Agency of the Year
  2.  Digital Agency of the Year
  3.  Media Agency of the Year
  4.  Creative Agency of the Year
  5.  Social Media Agency of the year
  6.  Specialist Agency of the year
  7.  Mobile Marketing Agency of the year
  8.  Integrated Marketing Agency of the year
  9.  Content marketing agency of the year
  10.  Influencer Marketing Agency of the year
  11.  SEO Agency of the Year
  12.  Digital PR Agency of the Year
  13.  Network Agency of the year
  14.  Independent Agency of the year
  15.  Agency network of the year
  16.  Ad Network of the year
  17.  Agency of the Year – North
  18.  Agency of the Year – South
  19.  Agency of the Year – West
  20.  Agency of the Year – East
  21.  Thriving Agency Culture
  22.  Rising Star of the Year
  23.  Disruptive Agency of the Year
  24.  Monumental Agency of the Year
  25.  Meme Marketing Agency of the Year

Individual Categories

  1. Agency Head of the year/CEO
  2.  HR Professional of the year
  3.  Young Achiever of the year
  4.  Network Head of the year
  5.  Digital Marketing Professional of the year
  6.  BD Professional of the year
  7.  Media Planner of the year
  8.  Content Marketing Professional of the year
  9.  Analyst of the year
  10.  Strategist of the year
  11.  Creative Professional of the year
  12.  Account Director of the Year
  13.  Social Media Professional of the Year
  14.  Influencer Marketing Professional of the Year
  15.  Corporate Communications Professional of the year
  16. SEO Professional Of the Year
  17. Copywriter of the Year
  18. Designer of the Year
  19. Meme Marketing Professional of the Year
  20. Performance Marketing Professional of the Year

Now that you are all caught up on the details, which category do you think suits you the best? The last date to submit the entries is June 3. Nominate Here!

Watch this space for more details on the AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit 2022.


