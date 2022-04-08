BEST launches ‘Pudhe Chala’ campaign ft Sachin Tendulkar & Anil Kapoor for the BEST Chalo app

Featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kapoor, the campaign for BEST Chalo mobile app, harps on the colloquial term that BEST bus conductors are known to use – ‘ Pudhe Chala ‘ meaning move along – when the busses are crowded, so as to make more space for the new commuters who board on the next stop

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has launched two brand films under the Pudhe Chala campaign. Made by the filmmaker, Abhinay Deo, the films starring Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kapoor, talk about nostalgia for the star’s BEST bus journeys taken in their youth.

Created to market the BEST Chalo mobile app, the campaign harps on the colloquial term that BEST bus conductors are known to use – ‘Pudhe Chala’ meaning move along – when the busses are crowded, so as to make more space for the new commuters who board on the next stop.

The entire campaign team, including Tendulkar, Kapoor, Deo and his production team Ramesh Deo Productions (RDP), and Burman, aived their fees for this project. The creative agency on the project, Siriti, also waived their fees. The campaign has been executed in partnership with Chalo, BEST’s technology partner in implementing the ‘NCMC Compliant Digital Tickets Solution’.

BEST busses have played a crucial role in transporting Mumbaikars through the nooks and crannies of the city. The busses are known for being affordable and timely. The campaign highlights how BEST played an equally important role in the lives of Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kapoor – an athlete and an actor, who relied on this mode of transport before their stardom.

In the campaign, Tendulkar recalls how he used to take a bus early morning to reach Shivaji Park for cricket practice on time and Kapoor reveals that he took buses from his then Chembur home to studios for auditions across Mumbai. “Both stars generously volunteered details of their real-life bus experiences, which were crafted into the script, the official press release read.

Both end the films by saying that BEST helped them move ahead in life and achieve their dreams, and highlight that now BEST itself is moving ahead with its new digital travel services – the BEST Chalo app.

Teasers for this campaign were launched on 02 April 2022 on Gudi Padwa. The teaser films garnered more than 6 lakh views and 10 lakh+ likes and shares on social media.

The BEST 2.0 Pudhe Chala campaign was launched on 21 December 2021 at the hands of Shri Aaditya Thackeray, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra and the BEST Chalo mobile app clocked more than 10 lakh downloads in 3 months.

Several transportation experts have emphasised that more people switch to public transport when it is available in plenty and is punctual and reliable. BEST’s digital services work in this direction and make the bus service reliable through live bus tracking and the live passenger indicator and improve the passenger experience with mobile tickets and 72 new Super Saver travel plans.

