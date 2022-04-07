Meta to enable users to share third-party app videos to Facebook Reels

Meta will enable users to share videos to Facebook Reels from third-party apps, directly. The move comes as Meta pushes Reels on Instagram and Facebook. Here’s more.

Facebook announced Sharing to Reels, an option that will allow users to share videos from third-party apps to Facebook Reels.

Once integrated, third-party apps will have a Reels button so people can share short videos, then customize with Reels editing tools like audio, text, effects, captions, and stickers. Instead of downloading their video content and uploading it later, they can now create and share videos directly.

As part of this launch, Meta has highlighted partners like Smule, Vita, and VivaVideo who have integrated #SharingtoReels on their respective platforms and are finding new ways for Creators to express themselves, and grow their communities and reach new audiences.

People will be able to discover Reels based on their interests and what’s popular: at the top of Feed, in the Watch Tab, in Stories, and in Groups.

Reels can include audio, AR effects, and captions with hashtags or tags for other accounts. When a person shares their reel from a third-party app to Facebook people can easily follow along, like, comment, and share with friends and family.

Reels is now available in more than 150 countries across the globe. “Meta is focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience, and earn money. We also want to make it fun and easy for people to find and share relevant and entertaining content,” the official announcement read.

