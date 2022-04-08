Budweiser campaigns quenching the thirsty heat

Budwieser Campaigns

Budweiser has had a long-standing legacy of campaigns that ferment several elements that surround the alcoholic beverage and tap various themes – from quenching the summer heat to watching the game with a Bud.

Beers have been the most favoured drink by alcohol consumers during summers. Not to mention how beers and sports go hand in hand. Here are a few of the Budweiser campaigns that chill down the summer heat, beat the blues, and give some inspiration for the homegrown breweries taking a crack at the Indian market.

Budweiser campaigns traverse from being intensely emotional to ridiculously funny, and few garner ample virality and some are critically acclaimed. The most prominent and prime example is the 1999 commercial ‘Whassup?’ by DDB Worldwide (Chicago), first aired during the telecast of Monday Night Football.

The campaign won a Cannes Grand Prix, Grand Clio award, and has since become a pop culture phenomenon with references in the Scary Movie and several TV Series such as The Simpsons, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and many more, staying popular to date. The brand also revived the campaign with ‘Whassup Again’ as their Super Bowl Commercial in 2020, during the lockdown.

The brand’s humorous campaigns are also accompanied by the ones on the emotional side such as Clydesdale Puppy Love which has been one of the most cherished campaigns with long-standing popularity.

These campaigns are also ideal examples that brands and advertisers can learn from to formulate innovative or outlandish concepts that are a testimonial of what may and may not work. Especially, in the current times, when the Indian brewing industry is booming with several local breweries and homegrown brands, as the industry is set to reach an estimate of INR 662 Bn.

Clydesdale Puppy Love

Lost Dog

Don’t Drink & Drive

Budweiser Bubbles

The Swap

All Together Now

Tape Out Hate

Earth Day Canada

Post-COVID-19: Reunited with the Buds

Budweiser Tagword

The Bud-E Fridge

Article by Paawan Sunam & Sneha Medda


