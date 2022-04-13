Clubhouse rolls out dark mode on Android

As a part of the development addressing user concerns and desired UI, Clubhouse has rolled out dark mode in to suit the mood at non-blinding-you-at-3-am times.

Clubhouse describes the dark mode as ‘light, but not too light, text on a velvety dark background’. This update intends to make it easier for night owls to hang on Clubhouse until the wee hours of the morning.

Users can turn it on by going to settings and selecting “dark mode”. From there, you have the option of “Always Dark Mode” or “User Device Settings,” matching whatever your phone is doing at that moment.

Also Read: Clubhouse introduces Share and web listening features

Dark mode starts rolling out on iOS and Android Thursday, April 14th. The gradual rollout will be available to users over a course of days, and the platform is open to suggestions and feedback.

Clubhouse recently also introduced Game Room with games such as Wild Cards which is similar to Truth or Dare and focused on getting conversations started. Game Room is a new way to hang out on the social audio app. The new game feature will give you a deck of cards full of conversation ideas. It will also have a question-and-answer play, similar to truth or dare that gets people talking in Wild Cards. Users will have complete control over who answers the questions, the time constraints, and more.

Comments