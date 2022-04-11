Dentsu India names Arjuna Gaur as Chief Creative Officer – Dentsu Webchutney & dentsuMB

In his new role, Arjuna Gaur will lead creative thought leadership across the network and combine the expertise of Dentsu Webchutney & dentsuMB.

Dentsu India has announced the appointment of Arjuna Gaur as Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Dentsu Webchutney & dentsuMB. Dentsu Webchutney & dentsuMB are part of dentsu Creative India.

In his new role, Arjuna will work towards expanding the creative mandate for both agencies. He will lead creative thought leadership across the network and combine the expertise of Dentsu Webchutney & dentsuMB to deliver future-forward creative solutions for clients. Arjuna will report into Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer India (GCCO), dentsu Creative India.

With more than 16 years of experience, Arjuna has won over 40 national and international awards. Prior to this, he has held creative leadership roles at agencies like Leo Burnett India, MNC Saatchi Kuala Lumpur, BBDO India, and Grey. In his professional journey thus far, Arjuna has worked with some of the most popular brands worldwide including Coca Cola, Amazon, P&G, PepsiCo, Wrigley’s, Celcom, Airtel, GE India, HP, Apple, Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank and Spotify amongst others. He has also worked with teams that have produced some of the best campaigns of the decade. He has been a filmmaker with Equinox Films; and is a multi-instrumental musician and collector of vintage computer hardware.

Commenting on the appointment, Ajay said, “It is a privilege to have yet another brilliant creative onboard as part of the team. Arjuna is a rare creative person who is equally adept at traditional and new age media. Apart from being an advertising creative, he is a musician skilled at playing multiple musical instruments. He also restores old computer systems. He has added great value to the brands that he has been associated with. We are looking forward to him significantly raising the creative quality of our output and adding even more value to the solutions that we provide to our clients.”

Speaking on his role, Arjuna added, “The talent and energy of the creative teams at Dentsu Webchutney & dentsuMB are limitless and frankly, a little intimidating. There is no better creative role in the country right now than this.”

