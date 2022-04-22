Earth Day brand posts visualize a greener future

Earth Day brand posts join the movement to support climate literacy, illustrating creatives raising awareness on the understanding of environmental harm.

The changed climate has given rise to life-threatening calamities that are estimated to grow each year. Earth Day – dedicated to preserving and protecting health, families, and livelihoods on this planet raises awareness to act, innovate, and implement. Earth Day brand posts support the initiative with creative visuals.

While few brands have made operational and structural changes to drive environment-friendly practices, consumers have been the integral factor in driving sustainability in developed and developing economies.

A global report (2021) from The Economist Intelligence Unit, commissioned by WWF, spanning 54 countries that hold 80% of the world’s population, shows a 71% rise in online searches for sustainable goods globally over the past five years.

The number of posts related to nature loss and biodiversity on Twitter has increased by 65% since 2016. This drive is not restricted to a particular industry, as it’s not product-centric or brand-centric, it’s value-centric.

In a conversation with Social Samosa, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group mentioned that for millennials and Gen-Z, the purpose is absolutely important, and a purpose-driven brand that looks beyond functional and personal benefits, and strives for collective benefits, is critical for them.

Here are the Earth day brand posts 2022, raising awareness to support the global movement.

Godrej Group

UN Environment Programme

Heartyculture and Heartfullness

AU Small Finance Bank

TATA Play

