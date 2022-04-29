Flipkart introduces Product Performance Ads in partnership with Criteo

Flipkart and Criteo announced a partnership to launch Product Performance Ads (PPA) with Full Funnel measurement capabilities.

Flipkart and Criteo announced a partnership to launch Product Performance Ads (PPA) with Full Funnel measurement capabilities. This launch is a part of the larger 2022 growth strategy for Flipkart’s Ad Tech business as it continues to innovate and unlock value for brands and sellers.

Fueled by Criteo’s commerce media capabilities, Flipkart will enable advertisers of any scale to deliver their full-funnel marketing goals on the open internet by leveraging its audience signals for highly relevant reach and, therefore, higher overall campaign efficiency.

Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice President – Monetisation, Flipkart, said, “Commerce advertising is growing faster than the overall digital market, and we believe that it will be a large part of the overall digital pie in a short time. Flipkart Ads is focused on providing technology-led advertising solutions to ensure the most relevant experience and outcomes for advertisers and customers alike. In addition to our current suite of advertising options, the launch of PPA in partnership with Criteo will help address the needs of incumbent and insurgent brands across verticals to solve their full-funnel marketing objectives on the open internet.”

Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, SEA & India, Criteo, added, “We are happy to announce the partnership with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce platform, to further accelerate and utilize Criteo’s commerce media capability. By combining Criteo’s superior audience-first technology and Flipkart’s reach, we will be able to offer a remarkable capability to marketers and brands to achieve meaningful marketing outcomes on the open internet.”

Advertisers will be able to use this solution to run marketing campaigns while getting full-funnel metrics. Flipkart’s PPA tool also offers Criteo’s Dynamic Creative Optimization+ capability.

