Superwoman 2022: If you are a creative problem solver then you are my Superwoman says Aksha Sachdev

Aksha Sachdev of Fractal Ink Design Studio talks about how the pandemic showed us the truth about the gaps in work culture and how that can be changed.

What do you think it means to be a superwoman in the New Normal?

I’d say the pandemic though has altered our reality it hasn’t quite shaken the fundamentals if anything it has brought it to the forefront. These times have taught us a whole new meaning of work culture and belonging without sharing the same space. Being a Superwoman today means being a better listener both to the needs of your teammates and your client partners and making room for error and trust.

A big part of success is mental health & work-life balance – how do you ensure to create work-life balance for yourself & those around you?

Firstly, it was about setting the definition ‘flexible working conditions’ straight with all members. Flexibility is not choosing to skip meetings or working extremely long hours because we have nowhere to be. It’s about being accountable as an individual contributor and doing what’s right for your job and for your personal life. Take breaks when your body demands it and mould life around important milestones. I encourage my co-workers to separate the two lives, even though they happen in the same room today.

What in your opinion, helped you excel in your career?

Accepting change to be a constant, both from a point of view of the industry landscape and self-growth. I haven’t been bored yet because I believe I have allowed myself to step into new challenges that have been great learning experiences.

One Superwoman you look up to & why

I don’t think there’s just one. I believe each day I learn something new from someone around me and that someone could range anywhere from an intern to a client associate. I most admire creative problem solvers, if you happen to be one on a day in my life then you’re my Superwoman that day.

One thing you would like to change about this industry

For a long time, the industry camouflaged dysfunctional work culture under the banner of passion induced workaholism. But the pandemic has shown us a mirror and has reminded us of our priorities. I hope for more awareness and acceptance of this topic in the coming years.

One thing that this industry desperately needs

Recognizing the concept of productivity over long hours

One tip for all aspiring A&M professionals out there

Surround yourself with people you learn from and people you love to hang with. The former will challenge you and the latter will support you in your journey. We need both kinds to grow.

