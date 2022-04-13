Agenda: Marketing Camp By Social Samosa – BFSI Edition
The endemic and start of a new financial year call for a realigned vision for the BFSI industry, along with an up to date marketing strategy. Marketing Camp by Social Samosa – BFSI edition on 14th April at 3 PM will unearth the evolving marketing game in BFSI. Here’s the agenda
The BFSI industry has been one of the most exciting spaces that is ever-evolving and at a speedy rate in the digital age. The new-age FinTech platforms and cryptocurrency climbing up in investment buckets have uncovered a knowledge gap from a marketing perspective that Social Samosa attempts to fulfil. With the aid of several brand custodians and industry experts, we go through the evolving axioms of BFSI marketing. Here’s a look at the Marketing Camp by Social Samosa Agenda.
Below are the details of the Virtual Conclave:
Date & Day: April 14, Thursday
Time: 3 PM – 6 PM
Here is the complete agenda of everything that will unfurl within the three insightful hours at Marketing Camp by Social Samosa.
03: 00 – 04:00: Spends & Trends: The know-how of BFSI marketing in 2022
- Kuldeep Pawar, Head of Marketing at Spice Money
- Lalatendu Das, CEO, Performics India
- Vinit Kapahi, Head of Marketing, Aviva Life Insurance
- Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India
- Boniface Noronha, SVP & Head – Marketing, Digital & Direct Sales, Axis Mutual Fund
- Shefali Khalsa, Head – Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI General Insurance
- Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President & Head – Marketing, Institutional Business and Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Done
04.10 – 04. 45: Cryptocurrency – Marketing crypto without marketing crypto
- Navonil Chatterjee, Joint President & CSO, Rediffusion
- Ramalingam Subramanian – Head Brand, Marketing & Communications at CoinDCX
- Bhagaban Behera, CEO & Co-founder of Defy
- Darshan Bathija, Co-founder & CEO, Vauld
- Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO, Hiveminds
05.00 – 05.45: How to create a FinTech Marketing blueprint for new-age brands & consumers
- Shreyas Achar, Senior Director – Marketing, Plum Insurance
- Raj Karkara, COO, ZebPay
- Kunal Bhardwaj, Senior Director – Marketing, Upstox
- Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group
- Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO Digital
05.45 – 06.30: FinFluencers – Social media finance gurus & their role in a BFSI marketing plan
- Ajinkya Kulkarni, Co-founder, Wint Wealth
- Ayush Shukla, Founder, Finnet Media,
- Sharan Hegde – Finance Influencer
- Anushka Rathod – Finance Influencer Manisha Dokania – Head Marketing, Edelweiss Mutual Fund
What are you waiting for? Register for the first edition of the Marketing Camp by Social Samosa here.