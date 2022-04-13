Agenda: Marketing Camp By Social Samosa – BFSI Edition

The endemic and start of a new financial year call for a realigned vision for the BFSI industry, along with an up to date marketing strategy. Marketing Camp by Social Samosa – BFSI edition on 14th April at 3 PM will unearth the evolving marketing game in BFSI. Here’s the agenda

The BFSI industry has been one of the most exciting spaces that is ever-evolving and at a speedy rate in the digital age. The new-age FinTech platforms and cryptocurrency climbing up in investment buckets have uncovered a knowledge gap from a marketing perspective that Social Samosa attempts to fulfil. With the aid of several brand custodians and industry experts, we go through the evolving axioms of BFSI marketing. Here’s a look at the Marketing Camp by Social Samosa Agenda.

Below are the details of the Virtual Conclave:

Date & Day: April 14, Thursday

Time: 3 PM – 6 PM

Register Here

Here is the complete agenda of everything that will unfurl within the three insightful hours at Marketing Camp by Social Samosa.

03: 00 – 04:00: Spends & Trends: The know-how of BFSI marketing in 2022

Kuldeep Pawar, Head of Marketing at Spice Money

Lalatendu Das, CEO, Performics India

Vinit Kapahi, Head of Marketing, Aviva Life Insurance

Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India

Boniface Noronha, SVP & Head – Marketing, Digital & Direct Sales, Axis Mutual Fund

Shefali Khalsa, Head – Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI General Insurance

Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President & Head – Marketing, Institutional Business and Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Done

04.10 – 04. 45: Cryptocurrency – Marketing crypto without marketing crypto

Navonil Chatterjee, Joint President & CSO, Rediffusion

Ramalingam Subramanian – Head Brand, Marketing & Communications at CoinDCX

Bhagaban Behera, CEO & Co-founder of Defy

Darshan Bathija, Co-founder & CEO, Vauld

Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO, Hiveminds

05.00 – 05.45: How to create a FinTech Marketing blueprint for new-age brands & consumers

Shreyas Achar, Senior Director – Marketing, Plum Insurance

Raj Karkara, COO, ZebPay

Kunal Bhardwaj, Senior Director – Marketing, Upstox

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group

Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO Digital

05.45 – 06.30: FinFluencers – Social media finance gurus & their role in a BFSI marketing plan

Ajinkya Kulkarni, Co-founder, Wint Wealth

Ayush Shukla, Founder, Finnet Media,

Sharan Hegde – Finance Influencer

Anushka Rathod – Finance Influencer Manisha Dokania – Head Marketing, Edelweiss Mutual Fund

What are you waiting for? Register for the first edition of the Marketing Camp by Social Samosa here.

Comments