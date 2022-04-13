Agenda: Marketing Camp By Social Samosa – BFSI Edition

Marketing Camp Social Samosa agenda

The endemic and start of a new financial year call for a realigned vision for the BFSI industry, along with an up to date marketing strategy. Marketing Camp by Social Samosa – BFSI edition on 14th April at 3 PM will unearth the evolving marketing game in BFSI. Here’s the agenda

The BFSI industry has been one of the most exciting spaces that is ever-evolving and at a speedy rate in the digital age. The new-age FinTech platforms and cryptocurrency climbing up in investment buckets have uncovered a knowledge gap from a marketing perspective that Social Samosa attempts to fulfil. With the aid of several brand custodians and industry experts, we go through the evolving axioms of BFSI marketing. Here’s a look at the Marketing Camp by Social Samosa Agenda.

Below are the details of the Virtual Conclave:

Date & Day: April 14, Thursday

Time: 3 PM – 6 PM

Here is the complete agenda of everything that will unfurl within the three insightful hours at Marketing Camp by Social Samosa.

03: 00 – 04:00: Spends & Trends: The know-how of BFSI marketing in 2022

  • Kuldeep Pawar, Head of Marketing at Spice Money
  • Lalatendu Das, CEO, Performics India
  • Vinit Kapahi, Head of Marketing, Aviva Life Insurance
  • Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India
  • Boniface Noronha, SVP & Head – Marketing, Digital & Direct Sales, Axis Mutual Fund
  • Shefali Khalsa, Head – Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI General Insurance
  • Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President & Head – Marketing, Institutional Business and Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Done

04.10 – 04. 45: Cryptocurrency – Marketing crypto without marketing crypto

  • Navonil Chatterjee, Joint President & CSO, Rediffusion
  • Ramalingam Subramanian – Head Brand, Marketing & Communications at CoinDCX
  • Bhagaban Behera, CEO & Co-founder of Defy
  • Darshan Bathija, Co-founder & CEO, Vauld
  • Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO, Hiveminds

05.00 – 05.45: How to create a FinTech Marketing blueprint for new-age brands & consumers

  • Shreyas Achar, Senior Director – Marketing, Plum Insurance
  • Raj Karkara, COO, ZebPay
  • Kunal Bhardwaj, Senior Director – Marketing, Upstox
  • Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group
  • Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO Digital

05.45 – 06.30: FinFluencers – Social media finance gurus & their role in a BFSI marketing plan

  • Ajinkya Kulkarni, Co-founder, Wint Wealth
  • Ayush Shukla, Founder, Finnet Media,
  • Sharan Hegde – Finance Influencer
  • Anushka Rathod – Finance Influencer Manisha Dokania – Head Marketing, Edelweiss Mutual Fund

What are you waiting for? Register for the first edition of the Marketing Camp by Social Samosa here.


