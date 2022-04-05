Meta introduces new messaging features on Instagram

Meta introduced several new messaging features to Instagram, including the ability to share music previews, send a message silently, and group chat.

Meta is introducing seven new messaging features to Instagram. As announced at the end of last year, the platform is making more investments in messaging and the recent updates are in line with this agenda.

Browse & Chat Updates

Reply while browsing: Users can now reply to a message they might have received while browsing, without going to their inbox and losing their place.

Quickly send to friends: Users can now reshare content without interrupting their Instagram experience, by tapping and holding the share button.

See who’s online: At the top of the inbox, one can see who’s free to chat at that moment

New Experiences In Message Threads

Play, pause, and re-play: Enabled by integrations with Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify coming soon, users can now share a 30-second preview of that song they just can’t get out of their head, and friends can listen directly from the chat window.

Send messages quietly: Send messages without notifying friends late at night or when they’re busy by adding “@silent” in your message.

Keep it on the lo-fi: The new lo-fi chat theme is to make conversations feel more personal.

Create a poll: Messenger’s group chat feature is now added to Instagram so users can create a poll directly in their group chat.

These new features are available in select countries, with plans to expand globally.

