Niblerzz assigns integrated mandate to Gravity Integrated

Gravity Integrated, the hybrid consulting x communications company has been given the integrated mandate for building the Niblerzz brand. Their aim is to crack the D2C space with innovative ideas.

The Indian candy market is at USD 1643.64 Million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.40% in value terms to reach USD 3661.68 Million by FY2026 owing to increasing disposable incomes bringing brand consciousness, inclination towards imported products, growing organized retail and e-commerce channels along with robust supply chain networks. The emergence of premium candy segments and the entry of foreign players are further fueling the candy market in India. However, there is a lot of potential for the vegan and no added sugar candy segments that is currently untapped.

Niblerzz, a home-grown D2C brand co-founded by Sandhya Seshadri and Aashnee Gajaria are Real Fruit Gummies which is the brand’s first product in the candy portfolio. Gravity Integrated, the hybrid consulting x communications company has been given the integrated mandate for building the brand.

Speaking on the launch, Co-founder & Director of Niblerzz, Sandhya Seshadri said, “Vitamin gummies have seen a massive boom in the Indian market. They have become a new and easy way to get one’s nutrition. However, the joy and nostalgia that people of all age groups have for candies are completely lost. This is also because of the nasties that come with them. People are looking for candy that they can indulge in without thinking. We at Niblerzz wanted to bring back that joy of nibbling on candies guilt-free. Our products have no added sugar, no preservatives, all natural and are totally vegan & plant based”.

Speaking on behalf of Gravity Integrated, Aastha Mantri – Managing Partner & Director of Client Relationships said, “We are very excited to collaborate with Niblerzz. With people getting more and more conscious of what they’re consuming, a brand like Niblerzz fits right into the need gap of candy that is tasty, vegan, all natural and gelatin free. As their integrated marketing solutions partner, together, our aim is to crack the D2C space with innovative ideas to drive sales and build a guilt free candy brand in the snacking space”

Comments