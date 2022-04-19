Shoppers Stop appoints Madhavi Irani as Customer Care Associate and Chief Content & Webcom Officer

In her new role, Madhavi will be instrumental in defining and building the content-to-commerce strategy, deepening the engagement, and connecting Shoppers Stop with relevant target audience.

Shoppers Stop announced the appointment of Madhavi Irani as Customer Care Associate and Chief of Content and Webcom Officer with effect from 1st April 2022 to curate and build out the brand’s content-to-commerce strategy.

Madhavi has more than 25 years of experience in content and website management. Her expertise lies in content-to-commerce, omnichannel strategies, user experience, and engagement to drive revenue growth. She is one of the founding members of Nykaa and has helped the brand define the onsite customer journey, guided selling formats, UGC-powered communities, and omnichannel content strategy. She was also working with “Times Group’ in her earlier stint.

Speaking on the appointment, Venu Nair, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased to welcome Madhavi on board at Shoppers Stop. As we begin our journey in FY23, we are confident of continuing the progress that we have been achieving across each of our strategic pillars, especially in beauty and omnichannel. Customized content-to-commerce initiatives will drive customer engagement, loyalty, and revenue. Content is an integral tool for capitalizing on these elements to ensure we resonate with our target audience, and we believe Madhavi will add great value in enabling us to make a quantum leap in this area!”

Speaking on her appointment, Madhavi Irani as Customer Care Associate and Chief of Content and Webcom Officer said, “I am delighted and honored to join Shoppers Stop and be a part of its stellar journey. The brand’s growth trajectory along with online and offline store expansion has been remarkable. I am looking forward to defining and building the content-to-commerce strategy, deepening the engagement, and connecting this iconic brand with the relevant target audience.”

