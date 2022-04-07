Shouvik Roy joins G.O.A.T Brand Labs as Head of Brand Marketing

In his new role, Shouvik Roy will bring his expertise in brand building to the forefront at G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

G.O.A.T Brand Labs has announced the appointment of, Shouvik Roy, as the Chief of Brand Marketing.

Shouvik Roy has over two decades of experience in brand consulting, strategic planning, marketing strategy, advertising, and digital transformation. In the past, he has worked with brands like Coca-Cola, Dabur, Samsung, SBI Card, Godfrey Phillips India, National Geographic, Colorbar Cosmetics, BMW, Cars 24, Pernod Ricard India and Paper Boat. He has also co-founded two successful startups in the branding and communications space. His last venture, Brand Planet (Elephant) was acquired by YAAP in 2016.

About his new role, Shouvik said, “I’ve worked with entrepreneurs for most of my life. And I have deep admiration and respect for people who build something of their own from the ground up. In this new role, I hope to bring my expertise in brand building to the forefront and lend a hand to the Indian entrepreneurs who are creating the next set of D2C stars.”

Rishi Vasudev, Co-founder of G.O.A.T Brand Labs, said, “Shouvik is one of the most intelligent and creative people I know. So, when the opportunity opened up, there was no question of who would be perfect for it. Shouvik’s journey has been a delight to witness and I particularly admire his work with Paper Boat to bring it into the spotlight. With him on board, G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ expertise has more than doubled and we’re very excited that he’s decided to join us to build the future of our brands. And the future of D2C.”

