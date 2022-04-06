Snapchat Report: 95% of Indian Gen-Z are interested in using AR for shopping

Snapchat in partnership with Crowd DNA today released the 2022 edition of the India Gen-Z report shedding light on generation-specific emerging audience behaviors, trends, and their impact on society.

In its first edition, the report by Snapchat highlights the unique as well as distinctive characteristics of Gen Z in four big areas: identity, communication, commerce, and connection. Conducted across 16 countries including India to primarily understand what’s at the heart of the Snapchat Generation and their attitude towards culture, technology, and community.

Identity

Around the world, this generation is championing transparency, reimagining online life as something that feels real, fulfilling, and genuinely fun. In particular, Gen Z is leading a shift towards realness, determined to embrace their true self and explore their identities, despite pressures of expectation.

Nearly 60% believe that being true to ‘who I am’ has become even more important to them

77% believe that they get stronger and grow from challenges

88% seek positive spaces and environment

Communication

Gen Z is redefining the normal and expressing themselves in more creative and immersive ways to deepen connections with others.

7 in 10 Gen Z use visual communication to get a more personal connection

73% of Gen Z feel that AR experiences are more relatable as it gives a personalized experience

Commerce

Gen Z is turning to platforms like Snapchat to make shopping a more social experience. It doesn’t matter if you don’t feel like going to the store or if your friends can’t make it–shopping has become a more immersive experience.

This generation gets inspired, tries on products via AR, and consults with friends and family, all before purchasing.

95% of Indian Gen Z are interested in using Augmented Reality (AR) for shopping

A whopping 92% are interested in using AR to try on makeup or clothes

Connections

Gen Z is also actively seeking meaning and guidance from their friendships, brands, and the broader world as connections matter more than ever to them.

7 in 10 Gen Z plan to spend more time connecting in-person with their friends and family than before the pandemic

86% of respondents agree that connecting with close friends is the simplest way for them to feel happier

80% of Gen Z value taking action for the collective good

The research in this report by Snapchat also throws light on the top five values for Gen Z. While having fun tops the chart with 77%, this is followed by caring for health and wellbeing with 71%. Accomplishing goals, making money and being creative share the rest of the values pie.

Commenting on the report, Gaurav Jain, Head of APAC, Business Expansion at Snap said, “The Gen Z is an interesting and evolving segment with very distinct characteristics and the ability to influence how we communicate, connect, and consume. Over the years, we have observed how they have come to appreciate and rely on tech-backed, visually-driven connections for communication, self-expression and commerce – something that the 2022 Gen Z report reinforces. They are a growing force to be reckoned with and we are confident that brands will see an opportunity in investing in this generation that is untapped and waiting to be explored.”

“At Snapchat, we have long believed that the camera can and will do incredible things to enhance our lives. This is why we have intentionally centered Snap around AR and the camera to empower our community to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.”

Overall, Gen-Z is a uniquely powerful audience who wants to be seen for who they really are and have the values, positive outlook, and desire to make the world a better place. They’re looking for brands to believe in and meet them where they are.

