Snapchat introduces Dynamic Stories for premium content

Dynamic Stories is the newest and fastest way to publish premium content for the Snapchat community, and a way to highlight news and information from credible and trusted sources.

Dynamic Stories, the new Discover format uses a partner’s RSS Feed to automatically create Stories from the content a Publisher is already creating on the web, and display it on Snapchat.

Available in the Discover feed, these Stories update in real-time, meaning users can keep up with the latest news as it breaks. Whether it’s breaking news from credible sources on the war in Ukraine or the latest in pop culture or fashion.

By tying publishing on Snapchat into the partners’ existing workflow, Snapchat has created an easy way for them to create daily content and significantly lower costs. This new format will also play a significant role in supporting our continued effort to bring local content to our community across the globe. The platform has already begun testing in the US, UK, France, and India.

On the launch of Dynamic stories, Rashmi Daryanani, Media Partnerships at Snap India said, “By introducing Dynamic Stories, we are presenting the fastest way of publishing premium content to the Snapchat community. Available in the Discover feed, Dynamic stories will use RSS Feeds to create Stories from the content a Publisher is already creating on the web. These stories will be updated in real-time enabling Snapchatters to keep up with the latest happenings 24/7. Moreover, in India, Dynamic Stories will help us in unlocking content in different languages such as English, Hindi, and Marathi. We are also in the process of onboarding various partners across other languages so that one can simply come onto Snapchat and find news content in their preferred languages”.

Early partners include:

India: GQ India, MissMalini, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Times Now, Vogue India

US: Axios, Bloomberg, CNN, Complex Networks, Condé Nast (Self, Vogue), ESPN, Insider, New York Post, Page Six, Self, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Vice, Vogue

UK: British Vogue, GQ UK, The Independent, The Mirror

France: Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, Vogue France

Partners are already seeing results. In the first week of the tragic war in Ukraine, The Washington Post reached over 1.1 million Snapchatters with its credible, timely coverage of the conflict.

In India, MissMalini saw more than 200k unique viewers on their content in the first 30 days of launch.

Snapchat does not offer an unmoderated open newsfeed, where unvetted individuals or publishers can broadcast false and misleading information to a large audience. Discover only features content from verified media publishers and content creators.

Comments