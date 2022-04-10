The SoCheers Bangalore office will primarily focus on adding creativity to the vibrant start-up ecosystem in the city.

SoCheers celebrates its 9th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the Mumbai-based agency announces its foray into the Bengaluru market, envisioning a new growth plan. The Bangalore office will primarily focus on adding creativity to the vibrant start-up ecosystem in the city.

The team is actively looking to fill close to 20 positions across verticals, like client servicing, content creation, business development, account planning & brand strategy, media planning & buying, and data intelligence & analytics, among others. The agency plans to add renowned brands from the city to its roster in the coming months.

Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers, looks both toward the past and the future at this significant juncture, saying, “Our 9 years have been full of innovation, challenges, and upliftment, but entering our 10th year is a milestone like no other! With our already established verticals and the endeavor into the city of Bangalore, we aim to further propel our ability to create a comprehensive narrative that resonates with the people and their emotions.”

The step into the new market opens up newer and, as yet unexplored avenues for the agency to pursue, which the team is amped and ready to take on. SoCheers has also stepped into the Metaverse for its clientele with innovative campaigns, staying at par with the industry advancements.

Delving a little deeper into it, Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder & Director, SoCheers, says, “It is a part of our inherent philosophy to celebrate what we have achieved, but not get complacent with it. By continuously adapting to the up and coming technological advancements, being cognizant of the nation’s pulse, and predicting the trajectory of the digital industry, we keep pace with the mission we have established.”

Marking this date, their internal Cheer Squad, celebrated the anniversary with a spectacular 9 day-long CheerFest’22. The summer-themed fest had everything from pancake and pepsicola days, to dress-up days, to a game evening, to an art workshop, to a day of giving back to the community. It also brought back Cheerland, SoCheers’ patented initiative celebrating the company culture through music, dance, and comedy, much to everyone’s delight.

