Brands squeeze in their creatives with the soaring lemon prices

Lemon prices took a turn for the worse and had the whole nation in splits, with brands chiming in with their humour and punny creatives.

In the past week and two, lemon prices touched their greatest highs with a single lemon pricing up to ₹10. The news of the same certainly had the internet in an uproar, witnessing a pool of relatable memes. And without wasting any time, brands with their creatives on lemon prices joined in on the trend as well.

Hajmola gave a gentle reminder that they will always be ‘priceless’ despite the current stakes. Zomato took to the internet and claimed the most expensive handwash of the time. Fevikwik asked the internet to find the odd one from a bunch that had gold, lemons, and a Fevikwik.

Take a look at the creative brand posts lemon prices that squeezed humour, fun and relatability.

Hajmola

Fevikwik

Dunzo

Ninjacart

Zepto

Clovia

Jar App

Bobble Indic Keyboard

Ambi Pur India

Zomato

most expensive handwash right now pic.twitter.com/fb3reKh0dD — zomato (@zomato) April 13, 2022

More Retail

Qubo

Mother’s Recipe

Swiggy

🍋

🌶️

🍋

🌶️

🍋

🌶️



don’t mind me, just putting up nimbu- mirchi to save all you beautiful people from nazar 🧿 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) April 13, 2022

Tinder India

call my crush nimbu coz uske bhi bhaav badhte jaarahe hai 🙄 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) April 13, 2022

Goibibio

Call my travel plans nimbu kyunki dono ka budget badta jaa raha hai 🥵💸🍋 — goibibo (@goibibo) April 13, 2022

Did you find your favourite lemon prices creatives by brands in the list? If not then comment down below and let us know.

