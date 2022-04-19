Brands squeeze in their creatives with the soaring lemon prices

lemon prices brand creatives

Lemon prices took a turn for the worse and had the whole nation in splits, with brands chiming in with their humour and punny creatives.

In the past week and two, lemon prices touched their greatest highs with a single lemon pricing up to ₹10. The news of the same certainly had the internet in an uproar, witnessing a pool of relatable memes. And without wasting any time, brands with their creatives on lemon prices joined in on the trend as well.

Hajmola gave a gentle reminder that they will always be ‘priceless’ despite the current stakes. Zomato took to the internet and claimed the most expensive handwash of the time. Fevikwik asked the internet to find the odd one from a bunch that had gold, lemons, and a Fevikwik.

Take a look at the creative brand posts lemon prices that squeezed humour, fun and relatability.

Hajmola

Fevikwik

Dunzo

Ninjacart

Also Read: Alia Ranbir – Much-awaited brand creatives for the much-awaited wedding

Zepto

Clovia

Jar App

Bobble Indic Keyboard

Ambi Pur India

Zomato

More Retail

Qubo

Mother’s Recipe

Swiggy

Tinder India

Goibibio

Did you find your favourite lemon prices creatives by brands in the list? If not then comment down below and let us know.


You may also like:

Moment marketing: Brands weigh in on Kunal v/s Arnab with creatives
Uber calls on all riders to prioritize safety in ‘Safer For Each Other’ campaign
Tourism New Zealand asks Australians to stop dreaming & just visit already
Via influencer marketing, HDFC nudges Millennials to #SpendItWell
Brands wish 'Krishna Janmashtami' with humble wishes
Levi’s brings back #IShapeMyWorld for 5th season

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

alia ranbir wedding brand creatives

Volkswagen Polo

Bosco Oaken

Meesho Sonu Beauty Parlour

Budwieser Campaigns

BEST digital bus

Ariel India Campaign

OnePlus launch Metaverse