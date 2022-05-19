Modern Love Mumbai: A marketing strategy befitting the Mumbai spirit of the show

Amazon Prime Video Modern Love Mumbai

Taking the buzz around Modern Love Mumbai a notch higher, Amazon Prime Video India initiated an integrated marketing campaign consisting of brand influencers, vantage OOH installations, and an on-ground fest for fans.

After creating a buzz globally, Modern Love finally made its way to India in the form of Modern Love Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video. The marketing strategy for the show reflected the spirit of Mumbai.

The star-studded show saw a variety of different and unique stories focusing on different forms of Love and Amazon used a wide range of ways to spread the word on this much-awaited series.

Here’s a brief look at the Modern Love Mumbai marketing strategy.

Modern Love Hoardings

With Modern Love making its way to the Indian screens, it naturally created a buzz amongst the locals. With people showing their support for the show and sharing their reviews, many shared their own, unique love stories with the hashtag, #MyModernLoveStory.

The hashtag was filled with fans sharing their everyday story which ranged from simple acts of kindness to regular gestures of love. Tapping onto this, Amazon used the hashtag to feature Modern Love’s fan tweets which were relatable to the mass and fit perfectly with their show.

From ticket counters to shopping malls, restaurants and cafes, Modern Love hoardings featuring these fan tweets were put up.

Andheri Metro

Ghatkopar Metro Station

Growell’s Mall

CCD

Brand Collaborations

Prime Video India called out to their peers, appealing to brands to share their version of Modern Love stories.

From Durex using wordplay to define their version of Modern Love to Vegan First sharing interesting facts, a handful of brands shared their stories in the form of creatives.

Country Bean Coffee

Durex India

Kubra

Vegan First

Modern Love Mumbai Fest

To culminate the celebration of Love, the buzz around Modern Love ended on a festive note, with the makers hosting a Modern Love Mumbai Fest at Juhu’s JVPD Grounds.

With some of the cast and crew present at the event, fans were able to experience the whole celebration free of cost and social media was filled with stories and posts from the event.

Further, there was a special performance by the indie-folk alternative band ‘When Chai met Toast’. With, influencers, TV celebrities and fans attending the event, the festival took a grand route.


