Of love & support: Mother’s Day campaigns 2022
Ads filled with compassion, relatability, sorrow and unreserved love; brands celebrated Mother’s Day through their unique campaigns in 2022.
A mother has a big part to play in shaping her kid’s life. Be it through showing tough love or sacrificing her own happiness, to showcase these varying forms of a Mother’s undying love, this year brands made some bold choices in their Mother’s Day Campaigns for 2022.
Form Tanishq’s ‘The Interview’, which highlighted how a working mom’s maternity break isn’t “a gap” in her resume to how Rajnigandha Silver Pearls’ #MaaKehtiHai showcased a mother’s timeless love and strength that can overcome inevitable things like dementia as well – brands went all out in speaking about things that matter.
Other brands in the list include Unacademy, Shopper’s Stop, Licious, Asian Paints, and more.
These are some of the Mother’s Day Campaigns from 2022 that we came across.
Tanishq – The Interview
Unacademy – #MeriPehliAcademy
Shopper’s Stop – #CoolMoms
Licious – #khaanekebahaane
Asian Paints – #KhatteMeetheRules
Tata Capital – #MOMents
Mother’s Recipe – #TasteofMothersLove
iD Fresh – #KhaanaKhaaya
Mylo
Prega News – #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect
Panasonic – #HealthyMomsforHealthyHomes
Bandhan Bank
Rajnigandha Silver Pearls – #MaaKehtiHai
SBI General – #MAAHealthMyDuty
Kalyan Jewelers – #HerHeartofGold
Maggi
Catch Foods – #MaaKaKoiMatchNahi
Biba India – #BibaMomsBonus
CEAT Tyres India – #SheGoesTheExtraMile
SBI Life Insurance – #MummyKahanHai
If you think we missed out on your favourite Mother’s Day campaign from 2022, then comment below and let us know!