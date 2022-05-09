Of love & support: Mother’s Day campaigns 2022

Ads filled with compassion, relatability, sorrow and unreserved love; brands celebrated Mother’s Day through their unique campaigns in 2022.

A mother has a big part to play in shaping her kid’s life. Be it through showing tough love or sacrificing her own happiness, to showcase these varying forms of a Mother’s undying love, this year brands made some bold choices in their Mother’s Day Campaigns for 2022.

Form Tanishq’s ‘The Interview’, which highlighted how a working mom’s maternity break isn’t “a gap” in her resume to how Rajnigandha Silver Pearls’ #MaaKehtiHai showcased a mother’s timeless love and strength that can overcome inevitable things like dementia as well – brands went all out in speaking about things that matter.

Other brands in the list include Unacademy, Shopper’s Stop, Licious, Asian Paints, and more.

These are some of the Mother’s Day Campaigns from 2022 that we came across.



Tanishq – The Interview

Unacademy – #MeriPehliAcademy

Shopper’s Stop – #CoolMoms

Licious – #khaanekebahaane

Asian Paints – #KhatteMeetheRules

Tata Capital – #MOMents

Mother’s Recipe – #TasteofMothersLove

iD Fresh – #KhaanaKhaaya

Mylo

Prega News – #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect

Panasonic – #HealthyMomsforHealthyHomes

Bandhan Bank

Rajnigandha Silver Pearls – #MaaKehtiHai

SBI General – #MAAHealthMyDuty

Kalyan Jewelers – #HerHeartofGold

Maggi

Catch Foods – #MaaKaKoiMatchNahi

Biba India – #BibaMomsBonus

CEAT Tyres India – #SheGoesTheExtraMile

SBI Life Insurance – #MummyKahanHai

If you think we missed out on your favourite Mother’s Day campaign from 2022, then comment below and let us know!

