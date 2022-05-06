CarDekho celebrates the dream of owning a car in the new campaign ft. Akshay Kumar

In an attempt to connect with their core audience better, CarDekho goes on an emotional journey with the story of a father fulfilling his daughter’s dream of owning a car, in their new campaign ‘SapnaRe’ starring Akshay Kumar.

A person from the working class owning a car is nothing short of a dream; whether it be a new one or a pre-loved one. Tapping into this familiar dream with their newest ad campaign ‘Sapna Re’, CarDekho takes the viewers through an emotional ride.

The campaign was created with an aim to make the CarDekho brand synonymous with ‘Bharosa’ (trust), as ‘Bharosa’ is the core of all relationships.

The campaign starts with a child’s dream of owning a car, with Akshay Kumar portraying the dad and promising his little daughter that they too shall own a car one day. In the backdrop of a heart-tugging song in Swanand Kirkire’s voice, the viewers can see the family’s journey as they work towards realizing their ‘big dream’ with the help of CarDekho.

Through this campaign, which was created by Leo Burnett, the brand aims to strengthen its connection with the audience, especially as the world is gradually getting back to normalcy after the pandemic. The film strikes an emotional chord with the audience who wish to own a used car, depicting how CarDekho is the perfect partner for this journey.

Charu Kishnani, Sr. VP-Marketing, CarDekho, said, “The concept behind our campaign is to showcase how CarDekho is about trust (Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho) and a bond that makes your loved one’s dreams come true. The ad features the emotional journey of middle-class families to buy a car. It also portrays the special bond between a father and daughter. With a heart-tugging song in Swanand Kirkire’s voice, the ad makes everyone feel the little girl’s emotions and takes us on a lyrical journey.”

Besides the new ad film, CarDekho has also launched a 360-degree campaign across outdoor, digital, and radio mediums to drive home the message – “Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho”.

