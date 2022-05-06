Day 2 of Goafest 2022 saw winners across 7 categories; Famous Innovations went home with a Grand Prix in Direct ABBY

Day 2 of Goafest 2022 sailed a smooth ride. With over 200 winners, Sony Pictures & TV18 Broadcast bagged the most number of Golds in Broadcaster ABBY.

Goafest 2022 ABBY Awards celebrated the industry’s Broadcaster, Public Relations, Design, Direct & Technology, Digital & Digital Craft, and Mobile categories.

With such a vast selection of nominees to award, this year ABBY introduced a Certificate of Merit in all the categories in association with The One Show; which is also this year’s highlight. The Merit was introduced to value those nominees that miss the Bronze but are worth applause.

As the evening commenced on Day 2, the list of categories were rolled out to be awarded. The broadcaster category saw a total of 32 winners. Where Zee Kannada, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, and Sony Pictures Network India Pvt Ltd won Golds; with the latter two winning two Golds each. Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) won the Broadcaster of the Year award.

SPNI- Broadcaster Of The Year

With 19 winners in the Design Craft and Design category, Famous Innovations went home with the most metals. This category saw winners in Silver, Bronze, and Merit mentions and no Gold winners. TLG India Private Limited won the only Silver for Amazon Seller’s, ‘Amazon Story Boxes‘ campaign.

Famous Innovations – Design Specialist Agency of the Year

Digital Craft and Digital ABBY saw 40 winners. Where Famous Innovations’ #LonelyNoMore campaign for Burger King won the only Gold. Cheil India was awarded Digital Specialist Agency of the Year.

Cheil India – Digital Specialist Agency of the Year

Direct ABBY Awards saw a total of 31 metals ranging in Gold, Silver Bronze & Merit. Along with that, Famous Innovations went home with a Grand Prix for Dear Zindagi’s ‘The Applegram’ campaign.

FCB Group India – Direct Specialist Agency of the Year

Famous Innovation – Grand Prix in Direct category

Mobile ABBY had 7 winners in total with FCB Group and Cheil India winning Gold. Cheil India was awarded Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year.

Cheil India – Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year





Public Relations ABBY which saw 32 winners in total. With FCB Group India winning 4 Golds in this category. They also happen to be the only Agency winning Gold in the PR category and getting awarded Public Relations Specialist Agency of the Year.

FCB Group India – Public Relations Specialist Agency of the Year

Lastly, Technology ABBY listed 16 winners. With Sangbad Pratidin & Cheil India Private Limited winning Golds. Mindshare became the Tech Agency of the Year.

Mindshare – Technology Specialist Agency of the Year

