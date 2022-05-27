Digimaze wins the performance marketing mandates for Just Watches & CottonWorld

Digimaze will design and supervise campaigns for Just Watches and CottonWorld through performance marketing strategies.

Digimaze won the performance marketing mandates for Just Watches and CottonWorld. Just Watches is the largest and most trusted authorized retailer brand for watches in India. Cottonworld is an Indian clothing brand that specializes in producing modern classic garments for men and women using top quality and natural fabrics like cotton & linen.

According to the Just Watches mandate, Digimaze will design and supervise campaigns while enhancing audience engagement on the website through performance marketing strategies. These strategies will increase the ability of Just Watches to offer prestigious and luxurious watches, not just on their own website, but also on other well-known marketing platforms.

Cottonworld, a brand committed to producing comfortable garments, using natural fabrics has completed 35 glorious years. Digimaze will concentrate on constructing performance marketing strategies that will support and create the brand’s digital presence by making its own clientele.

Vatsal Rajgor, CEO and Co-founder of Digimaze states, “It is a pleasure for Digimaze to win mandates for brands like Just Watches and Cottonworld. With this, we plan to continue to make Just Watches synonymous with prestige and luxury as a watch wear brand in India. This is achievable by focusing on result-driven marketing strategies which will assist the brand to reach and interact with high quality audiences. With Cottonworld, we aim to establish a community-based clientele that will encourage wearing naturally made apparel.”

Aditi Motla, Co-founder & CEO, of Just Watches states, “Digimaze has opened up a previously undiscovered path of scaling and growth for us by using their robust performance marketing strategies. Their on-point and thorough understanding of our market and offering expertise cater to our needs. We look forward to a mutually-rewarding partnership that will enable us to reach new markets.”

Lavin Lekhraj, Director of Cottonworld states, “We are glad to partner with Digimaze for performance marketing. They are mandated to help us grow on our e-commerce website with their astute thinking and a broad yet sharp understanding of the clothing market and strategies.”

