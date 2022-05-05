DViO Digital wins the digital creative mandate for Razorpay

As a part of the mandate, DViO Digital will be responsible for driving educational and marketing content for digital amplification across channels for Razorpay’s payment gateway business.

DViO Digital has won the digital creatives mandate for Razorpay, a leading full-stack financial solutions company. As a part of the mandate, DViO Digital will be responsible for driving educational and marketing content for digital amplification across channels for the fintech giant’s payment gateway business.

Razorpay is a fintech company, known for enabling traditional companies as well as start-ups to start accepting online payments quickly and easily, with low integration times, multilingual checkout and high transaction success rates.

Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO Digital added, “Fintech is an interesting and growing space in India especially since it got a boost during the pandemic. With Razorpay we will look to strategize, innovate and execute campaigns that focus on consumer education and then advocacy. This will not only enable us to promote the brand’s services but also increase awareness about digital payments at large, something that is much required in our hyper-digitized world. We look forward to working on impactful campaigns with Razorpay and creating unique benchmarks via our works.”

