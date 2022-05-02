Global Monthly Active Users decreased 9% y-o-y: Pinterest Q1 2022 Report

The Pinterest Q1 2022 Report highlights important updates for brands and advertisers, the platform’s current standing in the first quarter of FY 2022, and more.

Strategic priorities for the rest of the financial year have also been shared by the platform in the Pinterest Q1 2022 Report.

In Q4 2021, Pinterest has reached the first full year of GAAP profitability, surpassing 2 Bn USD in revenue representing 52% growth from the previous year. As for this quarter, Pinterest has not provided forward-looking GAAP equivalents for certain forward-looking non-GAAP operating expenses or a GAAP

reconciliation.

Q1 revenue grew 18% year over year to 575 Mn USD

Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) decreased 9% year-over-year to 433 Mn

As of April 25, 2022, the US and Canada MAUs were 94 Mn and Global MAUs were 432.9 Mn

Strategic priorities for 2022 include creator-led and inspirational content, shopping, Pinner experience, and advertiser success

Also Read: Pinterest introduces a new extension for WooCommerce users

Pinterest plans to scale the native content ecosystem and plans research and development efforts to continue to focus on shopping, Pinner product, ad product, and measurement investments

The company also plans to grow the headcount further to fund strategic initiatives

Q2 revenue is expected to grow around 11% year over year

Ben Silbermann, CEO & Co-Founder, Pinterest stated, “Pinterest made good progress in Q1 executing on our long-term strategy. We continued to scale our native content and creators ecosystem, began beta testing Your Shop, our personalized shopping surface, and released our new open Pinterest API so that any developer can build applications for Pinners, creators, merchants, and advertisers. Despite a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we grew revenue 18% year-over-year”.

Comments