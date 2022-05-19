Kingfisher partners with 3 IPL teams for the new leg of its Spread The Cheer series

The Kingfisher Spread the Cheer campaign for this IPL season inspires fans to not just cheer for their favourite team, but also amongst everyone to keep the good times going.

This year, Kingfisher announced its IPL association with a new campaign chapter of the campaign, Spread the Cheer. The campaign conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Bengaluru inspires fans to not just cheer for their favourite team, but to ‘Spread the Cheer’ amongst everyone and keep the good times going.

The last two years have been challenging and difficult for everyone with almost no reason to celebrate. With this year’s campaign, Kingfisher urges everyone to forget all the negativity around them and choose to cheer.

Wunderman Thompson Bengaluru lettered a groovy/young & energetic track – Dance down the track (composed by Ram Sampath) which further got translated into various celebratory hook-steps (Fist Bump / Elbow Bumps / High Fives / Chest Bumps) by involving various cricketing actions (Batting / Catching & Celebration shots) with a sole objective of spreading the cheer.

This season, Kingfisher has partnered with 3 of the most popular teams in the tournament – Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Lucknow Super Giants. Wunderman Thompson Bengaluru has created 4 Films for this IPL Season, 3 respective team films and 1 combined film with all the cricket players across teams coming and dancing down the track together and having a good time.

The first commercial has gone live digitally and will be spread across a mix of Facebook, Instagram and OTT platforms.

