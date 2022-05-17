LinkedIn announces the first India class of the Creator Accelerator Program

LinkedIn has introduced the first India class of the 10-week incubator program, and 200 creators from diverse professional and demographic backgrounds.

The 10-week Creator Accelerator Program by LinkedIn will offer coaching, networking opportunities, and a financial grant to help the 200 creator participants amplify their voices, grow their communities, share content, and spark conversations. These creators endorse a range of professional topics across the world of work such as ethical Artificial Intelligence, entrepreneurship, semiconductors, financial literacy, health & wellbeing, and more.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets on LinkedIn, with 88 Mn Indian members on the platform, and LinkedIn aims to achieve higher levels of member engagement as the Indian creator community continues to grow stronger on the platform.

The LinkedIn program includes creators like Language Quality Manager Raju Gupta (राजू गुप्ता) who wants to create Hindi content to help people get the right skills to land the right opportunities, or Kalki Subramaniam a prominent transgender rights activist who wants to create short videos featuring transgender persons who broke gender stereotypes and built careers. Rida Malik Mubeen wants to have conversations with women in STEM and build inclusivity in Science & Technology fields; while Uttam Gupta wants to make education fun and engaging and teach people how to build a business.

As part of the program, the 200 participants will also receive guidance from four LinkedIn creators serving as program mentors: Nearbuy.com Founder Ankur Warikoo, Nas Academy CEO Nuseir Yassin, Le15 Patisserie Founder, and CEO Pooja Dhingra, and MD & CEO of Edelweiss AMC Radhika Gupta. LinkedIn is also partnering with some content creation tools including Canva, descript, Restream, and Streamyard to support participants in their creation, and provide each person with production tools including Pivo starter packs.

The final 200 participants in India represent diverse voices who are dedicated to building communities, expanding their networks, and sparking meaningful, informative conversations.

Nearly half of the participants are women who will draw on their personal experiences to create content that demonstrates inclusion and representation across industries. A sizable portion of participants also hail from non-metro cities and are keen to make their voices heard and bring different local flavours to content creation.

More than 1 in 3 (34%) participants selected English and Hindi as preferred creation languages, and a similar share (33%) expressed an intent to create more content in Hindi. And lastly, niche creators, podcast hosts, entrepreneurs, and students are some of the top creator categories of our participants, which promises to bring in a wealth of fresh content and conversations. LinkedIn also intends to launch other cohorts in the future.

