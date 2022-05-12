LinkedIn introduces new tools including real-time captions in audio events & service provider reviews

LinkedIn has launched 5 new tools that will better the user experience; the platform also added ‘Dyslexic Thinking’ as a feature.

Along with launching their ‘Dyslexic Thinking’ tool in collaboration with Richard Branson, LinkedIn has launched 5 new tools that will change the user experience making it accessible and easier to navigate.

Starting March 31st, LinkedIn joined hands with British entrepreneur and business magnate Richard Branson and Made by Dyslexia charity, to create the ‘Dyslexic Thinking‘. LinkedIn added ‘Dyslexic Thinking’ as a standardized skill globally, so the members of the app can put it on their LinkedIn Profile. In addition to this, on May 10 the social media platform added 5 new products to its system:

Searching For The Best Knowledge

LinkedIn has made things easier for the members who want to find the most valuable conversations. Now, when you search for news, topics or trends you’ll see posts from people you’re connected with or following, as well as, relevant creators on LinkedIn. If you’re interested in a particular topic, when you search for it you’ll see the latest insights, expert opinions, and other breaking news.

Additionally, now users can re-discover posts they have already seen by putting the creator’s name or searching for keywords in their posts.

Real-Time Captions In Audio Events

LinkedIn audio events will now have real-time captions. Up until now, when members joined an audio event on LinkedIn, they could only listen to it. By adding real-time captions, LinkedIn has made audio events more accessible and inclusive for members with hearing impairments. Captions, which are currently only available in English, can be enabled by the beta members of the app to better facilitate the understanding of the content.

To enable this feature, click on the three dots in the top right-hand corner of the Audio Event and tap on ‘Turn on captions’. Members can turn on/off this feature.

Real-Time Conversations With Experts

Starting next week, LinkedIn is launching a four-week interactive series of real-time conversations to help their members build skills that can help them to nurture their careers. Every Wednesday from May 18 to June 8, learners will be able to ask questions, share experiences, and join conversations that will help them navigate some of the changing dynamics, such as supply chain disruptions or know more about Web3.

Service Providers Reviews

To help service providers attract new clients, LinkedIn recently launched the ability for service providers to share their reviews with their community. By sharing reviews in their feed, service providers can multiply the impact of a single review and leverage the benefits of word-of-mouth recommendations across their community. In addition, service providers can showcase examples of their work through LinkedIn’s new ‘The Featured section’ on their page.

Personalize Creator Profile With Referral Links

With creator mode, members can now add a link to the top of their profile so that audiences can learn more about them and their brand in a personalized way. This increases visibility for the members’ business, event, or portfolio, which is a key priority for creators.

