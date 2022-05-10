Louis Vuitton announces Deepika Padukone as new House Ambassador

Deepika Padukone is the new House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton, starring in the latest Dauphine leather goods campaign alongside Emma Stone and Zhou Dongyu.

Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to be signed as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton. The actor first appeared in Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2020 campaign, bringing the Indian face closer to being associated with the brand.

Indian actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Deepika Padukone, stars in her first leather goods campaign for the Maison. With over 30 feature films to her credit – including Piku, Padmavaat and most recently Gehraiyaan – the actress has notably been named a member of the jury of this year’s 75th Cannes Film Festival. In 2018, Time Magazine named Padukone as one of their “100 Most Influential People”.

Following a strong collaborative relationship with the Maison, including an appearance in Nicolas Ghesquière’s novel-inspired Pre-Fall 2020 campaign, the award-winning actress begins a new chapter of her journey with Louis Vuitton.

Oscar-winner and longstanding House Ambassador, Emma Stone, and Zhou Dongyu – fellow Ambassador and pillar of contemporary Chinese Cinema – star alongside Deepika in this latest campaign.

