Meta launches updated 3D Avatars in India

Meta has launched updated 3D Avatars on Facebook and Messenger in India. The new Avatars intend to be more expressive, customizable, and diverse.

Along with Facebook and Messenger, for the first time, the 3D Avatars are also being launched on Instagram Stories and DMs. Users in India can show up as their virtual selves across apps via stickers, feed posts, Facebook profile pictures, and more.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head Partnerships – India, Meta said, “Representations in the metaverse should reflect the diversity of the real world. Avatars are just the first step toward enabling everyone to express themselves in their unique ways. When you create your avatar you can choose the right facial features, body types, clothing styles, and more to create your virtual self. We offered more than one quintillion different combinations when we launched our updated avatars last year, and we’re continuing to add more options to give people even more ways to express themselves”.

The update adds Cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids (for one or both ears) in a variety of colors, and on all platforms including VR. It also includes wheelchairs, which will appear in stickers on Facebook, in Messenger chats, and in DMs on Instagram. Meta will continue to add more options over time based on feedback from the community.

Meta is also improving the look of Avatars. Subtle adjustments have been made to certain facial shapes and skin shaders to make avatars more authentic. Through 2021, Meta added new eyes and noses, beards and hairstyles, outfits, body types, and more. New items will continue to be added to the Avatar editor throughout 2022. The platform has added new facial shapes and assistive devices for people with disabilities.

