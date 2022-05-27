Snehil Dixit Mehra joins ALTBalaji as Head of Content and Digital Media

Snehil Dixit Mehra will manage the upcoming content line-up and the creative strategy of ALTBalaji as the Head of Content and Digital Media

Snehil Dixit Mehra joins ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. as the Head of Content and Digital Media. Earlier Mehra worked with maverick film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as Associate Director.

Mehra has a vivid professional portfolio and worked as a Writer, Director, and Digital Influencer and recently forayed into acting with her stellar performance in Jio Studios’ Apharan Season 2.

Mehra brings with her an experience in the media and entertainment space of over 16 years in the broadcast industry where she held various leadership positions at Bhansali Productions, Star India, Sony Entertainment Television & Endemol India.

In her new role, Snehil will be leading the content and programming division for ALTBalaji and will be responsible for managing the upcoming original content line-up and the platform’s creative strategy.

Talking about joining the team, Snehil adds, “This is my second innings at ALTBalaji, a homecoming for me, however with a larger mandate now. I am looking forward to planning a roadmap for further accelerated growth of ALTBalaji as a leading digital content hub.”

