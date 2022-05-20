Divya Dixit to move on from ALTBalaji
Divya Dixit has been with ALTBalaji in the capacity of SVP – Marketing, Partnerships & Revenue and joined the OTT company in 2018.
Industry sources have confirmed with Social Samosa that Divya Dixit has put in her papers at ALTBalaji. She has been with the company for almost 4 years now.
Prior to ALTBalaji, Divya was the Vice President, Marketing & DR at Zee5. Previously she has worked with brands such as Percept Ltd, Saregama India, Tata Docomo, Star TV Network, UTV, Sony Entertainment Television, and Barista Coffee Company.
Divya is an alumnus of Meerut University and has nearly two decades of experience in the industry.
