SS40Under40: Ambiguity in digital measurement & buying needs to be standardised says, Megha Ahuja

Megha Ahuja of Carat talks about what helped her chart a career in the Indian A&M space, with a focus on industry fundamentals that need to be revised with time.

Megha Ahuja, Vice President of Carat and a winner of the Social Samosa 40 Under 40, 2022 edition shines a light on the changing definition of the term – ‘workspace’ and gives some advice to the newer generation around how to approach a career in this industry.

3 ground rules/principles that have helped you excel in your career

Believe in what you are doing, else don’t do it

Take up a job and the complete it to the end, don’t leave it in the middle

Build a strong support system at home and at work

One takeaway from the pandemic & the whole WFH situation

Live for the moment and value what you have, life can be unpredictable

What are your views on work-life balance? How do you achieve it in your daily life?

Discipline – this one mantra singularly ensures I am at my optimal at work and off work to enjoy a health work life balance

One moment that changed your career…and how?

Not staying in the comfort zone: You only grow when you take up new challenges and my stint at Neo Ogilvy was one such challenge as I was tasked to set up the Mobile Marketing and Media team. Turning that team into an award-winning team was just the cherry on the cake.

Top advertising & marketing trends that you have come across in the last year – these can be takeaways from your daily work life experience

Making presentations as crisper and easy to understand as attention span of the consumer is minimal

The workplace is not a location; it’s a mindset. Driven by the impact of COVID-19, the work environment must be redefined. Employers need to be creative in blending productivity and employee needs; those who will thrive will seek new ways of accomplishing “work” and different methods of teamwork and collaboration.

One thing that you would like to change in the Indian A&M industry

The ambiguity in the digital measurement and buying space needs to be standardised. The industry needs to shift focus from reach-based planning to attention-based planning. But for that, we are yet to have a robust measurement system in place.

Any jargons that you think need to be banned from the A&M lingo?

Innovation

Clutter Breaking

Ground-Breaking

Value Adds

One message for aspiring A&M professionals.

Questioning existing processes, data and technology will ensure that you keep thinking and stay agile + relevant.

