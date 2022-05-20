Stonks Studios bags Swiggy India’s social voice

Mumbai-based content house Stonks Studios will handle and operate Swiggy India’s social media across all the platforms.

Stonks Studios will manage Swiggy’s socials across channels. The team took charge on April 15, and are creating innovative ways to bring out the voice of the brand on social.

Sneha John , Director-Marketing at Swiggy notes, “Social media has significantly evolved over the last couple of years, and we needed an agile team that would think content first for the Swiggy social media handles. We are super excited to work with the young team of content creators at Stonks Studios and hope to do some fun and exciting work together.

Nikhil Jain, co-founder Stonks Studios observes, “It is impressive how much trust and open-mindedness the Swiggy team has for young creators. They are open to the ever-changing internet culture which speaks volumes about the brand and its growth.”

Apart from Swiggy, Stonks has been providing its content services to brands such as Amazon Minitv, Bewakoof.com, FamPay, among others.

“Last 6 months have only been a roller coaster that is going up, we can’t wait to tell you about our work in metaverse and more,” said Tanisha Fagwani , co-founder.

