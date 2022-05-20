Inside: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Marketing Strategy – an integrated mix of Reels & On-Ground Activations

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming to theatres, T-Series initiated an integrated marketing strategy that extended the horror theme through content integrations and offline activations.

Buzz around the 2007 cult favourite Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 started to do rounds with its announcement in 2019. To fill in its predecessor’s shoes, the movie makers initiated a marketing strategy that relied on the fundamentals of content marketing, creator outreach, and offline activations.

Here’s a rundown on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marketing strategy.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Marketing Strategy – Trailer Launch Anticipation

With the makers announcing the movie’s sequel in 2019, the audience was already looking forward to getting a snippet of the new release. But with the world pausing on its tracks, the release was pushed a lot further.

Finally, in April 2022 the release date was announced. With this announcement, the social media handles of T-Series saw regular posts about the trailer’s launch date. Once it was launched, the trailer was trending on YouTube.

Title Track launch & Influencer Marketing

Following the turnaround on the trailer release, the makers followed it up with the release of the movie’s title track. Over a period of next few days, their social media created a buzz on the launch of ‘The Biggest Song of the Year’.

As the song reached the mass, along came the challenges and dance covers. The makers put out a new challenge for the fans to recreate Kartik’s hook step from the dance number and called it the #ZigZagStep Challenge.

The brand associated with influencers and creators who in collaboration with Kartik Aryan released quirky content. Some made funny renditions of the dance numbers while some created spoofs of the movie’s favourite characters.

T-series also roped in the Indian YouTube channel ‘Khooni Monday’ that creates content around horror stories in Hindi and created an animated short story titled ‘Manjulika Returns’ linking it to the release of the movie.

Dialogue Promo

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 included a good amount of wit worthy dialogues in the movie and these were uses as a part of the marketing strategy to increase the buzz. Their social media saw regular drops of 10-15 second videos titled Dialogue Promo up until the final release date.

Meet & Greet and Reality Shows

Giving a chance to meet the cast of the movie, P V R Cinemas joined hands with T-series and put up a contest asking the audience to answer some questions and follow a few rules, winning these contests allowed the participants to mingle with the stars.

Along with this, to spread the word about the movie, the cast made frequent appearances on a number of Reality TV shows and kept the noise around the release pretty high.

Ride of Horrors

Lastly, the makers partnered with Imagicaa and held a song launch for the movie’s dance number ‘De Taali’. The event that was held in the amusement park saw Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani in attendance looking at hundreds of fans.

The event titled ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Ki Sawari To Imagicaa’, came to an end with the unveiling of the new ride at the park inspired by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, named ‘Salimgarh’.

