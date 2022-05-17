YouTube announces features planned for 2022 in Studio

YouTube product manager has recapped newly launched features and announced plans for the upcoming features slated to be launched in 2022.

Along with the newly launched and upcoming features, YouTube shares its plan to transform Studio on mobile to be fully functional with all tools and features available on desktop, in 2022.

Permissions

Brand accounts can use channel permissions to add or remove access to their YouTube channel. The tool enables users to give access to their YouTube channel without sharing their Google accounts or passwords to let them manage the channel or content.

To add access:

Go to studio.youtube.com.

On the left-hand side, click Settings

Click Permissions

Click Invite and enter the email address of the person you’d like to invite

Click Access and select the role you’d like to assign to this person

Reuse Details

This tool allows users to reuse details from previous videos for new videos in the upload flow. Users would not have to recreate settings in the upload flow, and also copy and make edits to meta data. The tool is different from default settings, as it enables users to use different versions of titles and descriptions.

Along with the announcement of these features, the platform also recapped previously launched features such as Self ID Survey, A/B testing, and pre-publish checks.

