Agency feature: Only Much Louder

Who are we?

OML Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is a content and entertainment media house that has been at the epicenter of driving cultural impact for brands in Asia and across the world. OML is also one of the prime builders of the ecosystem of the creator economy.

They operate at the intersection of brands, communities, creators and audiences. We’re in the business of understanding brands and helping them create memorable moments of engagement with their audiences while driving their business goals.

Their award-winning brand communication and branded content agency works with 300+ leading brands to develop content marketing solutions that impact pop culture at scale. Content solutions span digital campaigns, TVC’s, DVC’s, Creator lead content, AFP’s on OTT, influencer marketing, social commerce, podcasts and more.

OML also manages a talent roster of 90+ comedians, creators, writers, directors, showrunners, and influencers and has created digital branded content with a creator network of over 1700+ artists across the world in 20 countries.

Their original content IP studio packages and produces shows for OTT platforms and has produced 45 scripted and unscripted original shows across genres for television and OTT platforms.

The teams work remotely from across the globe with key clusters of teams headquartered in Mumbai, Russia & Poland. Our 200+ strong team creates media properties that are relevant to an engaged and connected fan base.

What’s in the name?

OML stands for Only Much Louder. Back in the day one of our early investors saw an ad for a sound system that said ‘only much louder ’ and well the name stuck!

What we do?

Our services include

Communication and Content:

● We create cutting-edge digital communication and content solutions for brands that span a really wide range – campaigns could be social first on platforms like IG/FB/TikTok, to campaigns where we’ve crafted bespoke branded shows and even create 360 TVC and digital campaigns.

● We partner with creators and storytellers to develop and create branded content. The creator room is a unique Social Media solution we’ve crafted for brands.

Creator Management: Our creators are only getting bigger – making the leading agency to create a cultural impact in India and across the world.

OML Studios & OTT Content: We package and produce original fictional and unscripted content that appeals to today’s digital audience. This includes production for OTT content as well as for brand TVC’s, music videos, brand films

etc.

Data and analytics: We have a very robust data and analytics practice that helps us guide content, creator, and distribution decisions. We also work with both brand and publisher platforms – using this to drive programming, content curation, and creative decisions.

Why we do it?

We’re passionate about creating cultural moments. We are driven by pop culture and our continued efforts to impact it in small and big ways.

We have a creator-first approach in all that we do.

We’re at the epicenter of disrupting how content has worked and using technology and analytics to drive efficient and effective content distribution.

How we evolve?

We create trends that others keep up with!

We saw the comedy boom coming before it even started.

We hire amazing young talent which helps us stay one step ahead of the competition.

We understand how platforms intrinsically work and use that data to create insights that drive the decisions of tomorrow.

Social responsibility in social media

We always advise our clients – whether they are brands, creators or platforms to function within the frameworks that exist and be honest and transparent in the content we’re putting out.

Trust your audience to know when something is an ad or a branded collaboration – we’ve seen the best performance of content when it is honest

Do qualitative checks on everything to ensure these standards are met.

Work with brands that are aligned with this thinking.

Work closely with platforms to stay abreast of changes and policies.

Need of the hour

Great policies will contain laws that protect those who are vulnerable & deter the spread of misinformation. However it’s very important that they enable creativity rather than stifle it, they will work for the entire ecosystem – audiences, creators & the platforms as well.

We learned the hard way

We’re always honest with clients about our opinion of whether something will work in culture

We’d rather say no to a project we don’t believe in, than force teams to grin and bear it

When artists are taken care of, they do their best work – and that helps both the agency and the brand meet their goals

Did we just share that?

Being asked to re-write a brief because we know the TG better, or rather is the TG

“Table for two” as a request at our office reception when Cafe Zoe was a popular neighbor.

Two people in the clients’ team have the same name and one of them had a child. Around 5 people from our team and a dozen more from various other companies congratulated the wrong one on becoming a father

They work with us

Our clients include Brands, Platforms, and Creators.

Some Brands that we work with: Bacardi, Red Bull, Levi’s, CRED, Grey Goose, Nykaa, OnePlus, Spotify, Bombay Sapphire, Tinder, Dewar’s, Swiggy, Patron,

Some Platforms that we work with: Google, YouTube, APV, Netflix, Hotstar.

We manage a slate of over 90+ creators in India spanning comedians, influencers, writers and mentalists. We’ve also worked with 1700 top global creators in the last 4 years.

Industry as we foresee

The last few years have seen some amazing transformations in the digital world.

Snackable short-form content is still on the rise and the rest of the world is catching up with China’s amazon content/social-commerce space. We’re expecting to see great growth in social, live, and content to-commerce campaigns

Creators will continue to drive the ‘next-new’ and are leading the transiting to the Web 3 world.

‘Creatives’ (at agencies and brands) and ‘Creators’ are working together to drive storytelling that enchants but at the same time drive business growth.

Consumers are rejecting/skipping over-kill sell advertising and are receptive to authentic engagements

A day without Internet

Sometimes a day without the internet is just what you need! We love for people to be able to switch off, disconnect and just be.

We started WFH even before Covid forced everyone else too. During the first lockdown, “WFH Wednesdays” quickly became “No-calls Wednesdays” and it’s something we’re very happy to bring back when we can.

We have a mandatory monthly off to give everyone an opportunity to experience exactly that – No Internet!

Lastly, are you hiring?

OML is replacing traditional creative agencies and we’re looking to add creative people to our teams who get the digital media drift. Apply if you have what it takes!

OML is also building a creator tech tool, Hypothesis – the best social media prediction engine. We’re looking for talent to help us scale it.

Check jobs.oml.in for vacancies.

