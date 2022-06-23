BC WebWise bags the digital duties for Tiger Balm

BC Web Wise will be responsible for positioning and awareness for Tiger Balm’s entire range of products and help capture a greater share in the effective pain relief space.

Tiger Balm, the 100-year-old legacy pain relief brand is a heat rub manufactured and distributed by the Singaporean conglomerate Haw Par Corporation. Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP handed over to BC Web Wise the digital duties for the Tiger Balm brand in India. The agency will drive the brand’s positioning and awareness for its entire range of products and help capture a greater share in the effective pain relief space, with the eye of the tiger on the future of digital marketing.

Since its inception in 1924, Tiger Balm has evolved with the times and made its space in the pain relief industry. The brand is now looking at reinforcing and expanding its presence in India by speaking the language of the millennials and refashioning its communication to appeal to the young as it looks to expand its footprint.

Speaking about having a new digital partner, Puneet Motiani, Designated Partner, Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP says, “Older generations of Indians have grown up trusting the high-quality formulation of Tiger balm for strong and effective pain relief. And with BC Web Wise we are now embarking on a journey to revitalize the brand in the digital age and make it relevant across all generations.”

Brand & Marketing Expert and Advisor to the Gardenia board, Pankaj Bhawnani added, “Tiger Balm is a decades old trusted brand which is rewriting its DNA to connect with younger audiences and BC Webwise brings the right digital mindset to help Gardenia Cosmotrade in this journey.”

Speaking about their appointment as partners for Gatsby, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder & MD, BC Web Wise says, “Tiger Balm is a decades old trusted Singaporean brand with a new approach to digital marketing in India. BC Web Wise has the track record of working with legacies as strong, and we are super excited to work with such a household giant. With our roaring success stories and Gardenia Cosmotrade’s support, we are ready to make the Tiger enter every nook and corner of India’s digital marketing jungle.”

